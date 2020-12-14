Democrats and Republicans may have found a way to pass a stimulus package: Split their $908 billion bipartisan proposal into two separate bills.

The first $748 billion bill would include jobless benefits, vaccine distribution money, and aid for small businesses, while a second bill would feature state and local government funds and liability protections for businesses.

If a stimulus bill doesn’t pass by Friday, it’s unlikely one will pass this year.

The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter every day as coronavirus vaccines are finally being approved for emergency use and distributed throughout the US. Unfortunately, it will be many months before everyone who wants a vaccine is able to take one, and even longer before our lives go back to normal. Meanwhile, millions of families are suffering, and the need for more relief from the government is as pressing as it’s ever been.

Two weeks ago, a bipartisan group of senators came forward with a $908 billion stimulus proposal that included $180 billion in additional unemployment insurance, $288 billion for the PPP to support small businesses, and $16 billion for COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution. It also contained $160 billion in aid for state and local governments and liability protections for businesses, both of which are highly contentious and put the passage of the bill in major jeopardy. But Congress might have a solution: Split the bill into two separate proposals.

As reported by CNN, the bipartisan group that crafted the stimulus package is now planning to propose a $748 billion bill that will feature virtually everything described above except for the state and local government aid and the liability protections. A second bill with those controversial terms will be proposed separately.

“We’re going to introduce a bill tomorrow night,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) told Jake Tapper during CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “The leadership can discard it, I can’t govern that.”

As noted by Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill on Twitter yesterday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke for thirty minutes on Sunday about the omnibus spending bill that will fund the government as well as COVID relief. Pelosi told Mnuchin “that the need for state and local funding is even more important, especially given the states’ responsibility for distributing and administering the vaccine.” She also told Mnuchin that the parties need to reach a compromise on the liability issue that doesn’t put workers at greater risk.

“[Pelosi] and I spent a lot of time on the phone together. And I am very hopeful that next week, we will be able to act on substantial relief,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on CNN. “[Democrats] are not going to get everything we want. We think state and local (aid) is important. And if we can get that we want to get it. But we want to get aid out to the people who are really, really struggling and are at grave risk.”

In all likelihood, any stimulus package will be attached to the omnibus spending bill that needs to pass by the end of the week in order for the government to avoid a shutdown. That said, Speaker Pelosi has floated the idea of working into the week of Christmas if a deal on the stimulus package can’t be reached by this Friday.