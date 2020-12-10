One of the reasons the US is seeing such a precipitous rise in coronavirus cases at the moment has to do with peoples’ insistence on continuing to hold holiday gatherings.



That’s according to White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, who said that holiday gatherings are actually where people are most likely to contract COVID-19 at this stage of the pandemic.

To date, there have been more than 15.4 million coronavirus cases identified in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier this week, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci was pressed for his thoughts on the maximum number of people who should be allowed to safely gather for holiday get-togethers this month. Dr. Fauci was asked about the matter during a video conference he was participating in with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, as part of Cuomo’s regular coronavirus briefings, and Cuomo wanted to get Dr. Fauci’s thoughts on New York’s emergency rule that caps holiday gatherings at 10 people. “Ten may even be a bit too much,” Dr. Fauci replied, in light of the fact that these kinds of events are highly conducive to spreading COVID-19 and causing an uptick in coronavirus cases. “It’s not only the number, it’s the people who might be coming in from out of town. You want to make sure you don’t have people who just got off a plane or a train. That’s even more risky than the absolute number.”

Along those same lines, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx has said that holiday gatherings — which are the kind of exception that otherwise reasonable people keep making right now, in spite of the pandemic — are not only ideal spreading scenarios for the coronavirus. This is also, she explains, the place where you’re most likely to contract COVID-19 at this particular stage of the pandemic.

Dr. Birx talked about this on Tuesday as part of remarks she made by video conference during The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, with Dr. Birx taking that opportunity to explain that the surge in coronavirus cases we’re seeing right now is because people aren’t being as vigilant about taking safety precautions in private as they are in public. “We’re seeing transmission moving from public spaces into private spaces as people gather unmasked,” she said. “So we know masks work, physical distancing works, but if we don’t change how we gather, we’ll continue to have this surge across the country.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks with @WSJhealth’s @stefaniei about rising Covid-19 caseloads in the U.S. https://t.co/FcnI4ANjhV — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 8, 2020

As a reminder of why holiday gatherings can be so precarious, involving as they often do multiple generations of families with some that have traveled through airports to congregate inside a confined home for a long period of time, Birx continued: People need to stay aware of “how much asymptomatic spread there is” of the coronavirus, and that “you can’t tell if your grandchild, your nephew, your niece is infected or not.”