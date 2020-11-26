If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple itself always has crummy deals for Black Friday. A lame gift card you get with your purchase from Apple used to be the only deals Apple fans had to look forward to ahead of the holidays. Now, thankfully, all that has changed since Apple finally started working with big retail partners. That’s why Black Friday is as big a deal for Apple fans these days as it is for anyone else.

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find some truly spectacular Apple deals available for Black Friday 2020. The cream of the crop is a massive $80 discount on AirPods Pro that slash Apple’s best-selling noise cancelling earphones to a new all-time low price of $169.99, and both AirPods 2 models are discounts as well. You can also find deals like the first-ever discount on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air for just $799.99, and iPad deals starting at $299.

Of course, there are also some great deals on Apple Watches that you definitely need to check out.

Starting with the brand new Apple Watch Series 6, you can save up to $50 on GPS models and even more money on pricier versions. Make sure you click around through all the case and band combinations to find the deepest discounts. The more affordable Apple Watch SE is discounted as well, with prices starting at just $259. Finally, if you want to spend as little as possible on your new Apple Watch, you can score an Apple Watch Series 3 starting at just $179!

Check out some of Amazon’s hottest Apple Watch deals down below. Note that Amazon’s deals on most Apple Watch Series 6 models won’t show the final discounted price until you check out.

New Apple Watch Series 6

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band List Price:$379.00 Price:$349.99 You Save:$29.01 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band List Price:$409.00 Price:$379.99 You Save:$29.01 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch SE

Large Retina OLED display

Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$259.00 You Save:$20.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$309.00 Price:$289.00 You Save:$20.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 3

Retina display

Swimproof

Optical heart sensor

Stores music, podcasts, and audiobooks

Elevation

Emergency SOS

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$199.00 Price:$179.00 You Save:$20.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$229.00 Price:$214.00 You Save:$15.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

