If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has a killer deal FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that work better than 3M N95 masks and come with five free BNX A96 face coverings made right here in the USA.

Best-selling 3-ply face masks are also available at the lowest price since the pandemic began.

Want to mask either mask way more comfortable to wear? Check out these fantastic little accessories called Axayinc Mask Extenders that attach to any face mask with elastic ear straps.

When it comes to normal everyday activities like going out to pick up food or taking a walk, these best-selling 3-ply face masks are perfect during the novel coronavirus pandemic. They’re the most popular face masks on Amazon’s entire site, and they cost just 29¢ each thanks to a deep discount. You should also pick up FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks for higher-risk situations, such as riding on public transportation or visiting a doctor’s office. They’re the only NIOSH-tested KN95 masks on Amazon and they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than 3M N95 masks. Grab a 10-pack on sale for $38.99 instead of $45 and you’ll also get five free BNX A96 masks that filter 99% of small particles and are made right here in the USA!

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) Bundle (US Warranty & Support by… $38.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $14.37 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You can find plenty of other face masks on Amazon with different designs, but most of them have one thing in common: elastic straps that go around your ears. Some are okay, but many people find them to be uncomfortable or even painful. That’s especially true if you have to wear your mask for a long period of time.

We found an awesome accessory that’ll make any mask so much more comfortable to wear. Axayinc Mask Extenders are available right now on Amazon at a discounted price of just $6.97 per 10-pack, which means they only cost $0.70 each. These aren’t disposable like the face masks themselves, mind you, so you can reuse them as many times as you want. These little extenders go behind your head and then the elastic straps on your mask clip to the extender instead of being placed behind your ears. They’re easily adjustable for the perfect fit, and they’re SO MUCH more comfortable than wearing a mask without one. Definitely give it a try.

AXAYINC 10PCS Black Mask Extender, Anti-Tightening Ear Protector Decompression Holder Hook Ear… $6.97 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key details from the Amazon product page:

4 Gears adjustable anti-slip ear hook for a mask, ear protector special for Reducing the pain and pressure of long periods of time wearing a mask in the ear.

Suitable for various masks with two-point connection and adjustable to fit most people

Stylish design, lightweight, sterile, environmentally friendly PP flexible material.

Washable and durable – This headband is made of durable PP flexible material that can be repeatedly washed without bending, abrasion, curling, shedding, or other types of degradation.

Easy to clean – unlimited reuse non-allergic, fits perfectly to your head, maximum comfort wraparound Design, adjustable belt, tasteless, long life.

AXAYINC 10PCS Black Mask Extender, Anti-Tightening Ear Protector Decompression Holder Hook Ear… $6.97 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.