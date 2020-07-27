a 3M N95 face mask, bottles of Purell hand sanitizer, and Lysol spray cleaners that kill the novel coronavirus. Image source: Zach Epstein/BGR
By Maren Estrada
July 27th, 2020 at 9:31 AM
  • In a pretty shocking turn of events, Amazon has 3M N95 face masks and even better 3M N100 face masks listed that anyone can now purchase, not just hospitals and government agencies.
  • There’s no question that these NIOSH-approved 3M N95 masks will sell out fast, so we’ve also rounded up all the best alternatives for you.
  • On top of that, Purell hand sanitizer is also available for anyone to buy from Amazon, though there’s a good chance that it will sell out as well.

N95 masks on Amazon are only supposed to only be available for hospitals and government workers to purchase, but that’s not the case right now. Somehow, genuine 3M N95 face masks and 3M N100 face masks are in stock right now on Amazon and they’re available for anyone to buy. In case you’re unfamiliar with mask ratings, N100 face masks filter at least 99.7% of microscopic particulates compared to at least 95% for N95 masks. The 3M N100 masks in stock right now at Amazon are pricey, but they’re actually a bit cheaper than they were last time they popped up on Amazon. As for the 3M 8511 N95 face masks in stock today, they’re only $99.99 for a box of 20, which is far less than the $18 to $25 per mask you’ll pay on eBay and Craigslist.

3M 8511HB1-C-PS Sanding and Fiberglass Valved Respirator, 20 Count
$99.99 ($5.00 / mask)
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

3M 8233PC1-B Lead Paint Removal Respirator - Quantity 10
$165.00 ($16.50 / mask)
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

All of those masks will undoubtedly sell out quickly, so we want to give you some other options as well. You’ll find that more 3M N95 masks and 3M KN95 face masks are in stock today, though they’re obviously sellout risks as well. You can also find plenty of 3M respirators in stock right now at Amazon, as well as NIOSH-approved particulate filters to go with them.

3M Reusable Face Mask Respirators
$19.99+
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

NIOSH-approved P95 and P100 Particulate Filters
$9.99+
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

3M 8200 Respirator 20Pk 7023 New
$65.95 ($3.30 / mask)
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

5pcs type 9551 Particulate 95% Protection GB2626-2006 PM2.5 filter in US stock (NOT in the orig…
$28.00 ($5.60 / mask)
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

As for great options that aren’t on the verge of selling out, the two most popular face mask options on Amazon’s entire site are both in stock at all-time low prices. Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks cost just $0.50 each thanks to a $5 coupon you can clip, and best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks are on sale right now for just $0.95 apiece.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081)
$24.99 ($0.50 / mask)
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj…
$18.99 ($0.95 / mask)
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

In addition to all those options for face masks, it’s worth noting that Amazon has a ton of Purell hand sanitizer in stock right now. And just like 3M face masks noted above, it’s available for anyone to buy instead of just hospital workers and people from government agencies.

First and foremost, Purell tabletop stands with 2 liters of Purell sanitizer are back in stock for the first time in months. At $65 for the whole kit, they’re actually a great value. 12-packs of Purell and 24-packs of Purell are both in stock if you hurry, and you can also get 24-pack of military-spec Purell bottles at a better per-ounce price than the regular 12- and 24-packs. Individual 1-ounce bottles of Purell are in stock but pricey, and you can also get giant 2-liter bottles of Purell for $99 or a case of large Purell bottles if you’re willing to pony up.

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz
$5.89
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz (12-Pack)
$39.99 for 12 bottles
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, 1 Fl Oz (24-Pack)
$64.99 for 24 bottles
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Instant Hand Sanitizer FST Military Bottle, 3 oz. Bottle, Lemon Scent, Sold as 1 Carton, 24 Eac…
$96.50 for 24 bottles
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer - 67.6 Fl Oz (2 Liters)
$99.00
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12)
$199.99 / case
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer 16 Oz Flip Top Bottle (Case of 12)
$199.99 / case
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Looking for hand sanitizer that’s just as good as Purell but prices more reasonably? SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Spray, 6-packs of Suave hand sanitizer, and Medex hand sanitizer that’s sold in major stores like Whole Foods, CVS, Costco, and 7-Eleven are all in stock today at great prices.

SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Gel w/Soothing Aloe FDA # 74035-1051-5, 16 Fl Oz, Pack of…
$18.49 for 2 bottles
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6
$26.94 for 6 bottles
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Medex Hand Sanitizer 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99%
$39.99 for 12 bottles
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Today's Best Deals

  1. 1 Magicare 4-Ply Mouth Noise Protection Filtration>95%, Compatible with Anti-Fog, Dust-Proof, Adj…
  2. 2 Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081)
  3. 3 Table Top Stand with Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, includes (2x) 1000mL Refills
  4. 4 Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply. BGR may receive a commission on orders placed through this article, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tags: