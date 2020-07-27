In a pretty shocking turn of events, Amazon has 3M N95 face masks and even better 3M N100 face masks listed that anyone can now purchase, not just hospitals and government agencies.

There’s no question that these NIOSH-approved 3M N95 masks will sell out fast, so we’ve also rounded up all the best alternatives for you.

On top of that, Purell hand sanitizer is also available for anyone to buy from Amazon, though there’s a good chance that it will sell out as well.

N95 masks on Amazon are only supposed to only be available for hospitals and government workers to purchase, but that’s not the case right now. Somehow, genuine 3M N95 face masks and 3M N100 face masks are in stock right now on Amazon and they’re available for anyone to buy. In case you’re unfamiliar with mask ratings, N100 face masks filter at least 99.7% of microscopic particulates compared to at least 95% for N95 masks. The 3M N100 masks in stock right now at Amazon are pricey, but they’re actually a bit cheaper than they were last time they popped up on Amazon. As for the 3M 8511 N95 face masks in stock today, they’re only $99.99 for a box of 20, which is far less than the $18 to $25 per mask you’ll pay on eBay and Craigslist.

All of those masks will undoubtedly sell out quickly, so we want to give you some other options as well. You’ll find that more 3M N95 masks and 3M KN95 face masks are in stock today, though they’re obviously sellout risks as well. You can also find plenty of 3M respirators in stock right now at Amazon, as well as NIOSH-approved particulate filters to go with them.

As for great options that aren’t on the verge of selling out, the two most popular face mask options on Amazon’s entire site are both in stock at all-time low prices. Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks cost just $0.50 each thanks to a $5 coupon you can clip, and best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks are on sale right now for just $0.95 apiece.

In addition to all those options for face masks, it’s worth noting that Amazon has a ton of Purell hand sanitizer in stock right now. And just like 3M face masks noted above, it’s available for anyone to buy instead of just hospital workers and people from government agencies.

First and foremost, Purell tabletop stands with 2 liters of Purell sanitizer are back in stock for the first time in months. At $65 for the whole kit, they’re actually a great value. 12-packs of Purell and 24-packs of Purell are both in stock if you hurry, and you can also get 24-pack of military-spec Purell bottles at a better per-ounce price than the regular 12- and 24-packs. Individual 1-ounce bottles of Purell are in stock but pricey, and you can also get giant 2-liter bottles of Purell for $99 or a case of large Purell bottles if you’re willing to pony up.

Looking for hand sanitizer that’s just as good as Purell but prices more reasonably? SupplyAID 80% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Spray, 6-packs of Suave hand sanitizer, and Medex hand sanitizer that’s sold in major stores like Whole Foods, CVS, Costco, and 7-Eleven are all in stock today at great prices.

