Facebook faces yet another major outage in the span of a week

Facebook and Instagram, for the second time in the space of a week, have gone down in an outage that’s more or less impacted the services systemwide. The social platforms are back up and operating normally for some users, but there are still plenty of reports of spotty service or no service at all, amounting to yet another in a litany of black eyes and negative headlines facing the company, one after another, in recent days.

At the time of this writing, there were still several thousand reported cases of performance issues, according to Down Detector. In general, the services appear to be back up and running, but technical issues remain.

This has certainly been a tough 2018 so far for the company — perhaps its toughest year yet. Things are so dire, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly operating with the mindset of being a “wartime CEO.” Because the company is at war, in a way, Zuckerberg says his lieutenants need to get faster at executing his vision, else they risk alienation (or worse) as the company tries to fix its problems.