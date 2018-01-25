The first month of the new year is coming to a close, which means we’re once again about to lose another chunk of content from Netflix. The good news is that we aren’t losing much of value in February, but there are at least a few gems that are worth mentioning before they disappear from the service for good.

The toughest pill to swallow will be the loss of The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride — a Tim Burton masterpiece and a criminally underrated feature, respectively. We’re also losing two hysterically funny Hannibal Buress specials. If you’re a fan of stand-up comedy and haven’t seen them yet, watch them soon.

On the TV side, eight seasons of Family Guy and seven seasons of Burn Notice are being removed. I’m not sure if three weeks is enough time to binge both, but if you’re a fan of either show, you can at least go back and watch some of your favorite episodes. An Idiot Abroad is also getting the boot, and you should give it a try if you haven’t.

Once you’ve had your fill of content that will disappear from Netflix next month, you can check out the full list of movies, shows and specials being added to Netflix in February to take their place.