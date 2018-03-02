You can still get a Fire TV Stick for within $5 of its lowest price ever

Amazon surprised us all this past weekend when it slashed the price of its insanely popular Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote by $10 for a limited time. The freshly discounted price of $29.99 isn’t just a steal, it’s within $5 of the all-time low we saw for the Fire TV Stick this past Black Friday. Well guess what — the sale is still on, so you can still take advantage if you’re not one of the thousands of BGR readers who already have. This discount will probably vanish over the weekend, so grab one while you still can.

And if you’re looking for something with a little more oomph, the All-new Fire TV is still on sale as well for $20 off its normal price.

Here’s what you need to know from the Fire TV Stick product page:

The next generation of our bestselling Fire TV Stick. The most powerful streaming media stick under $50–now with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, YouTube, Amazon Video, NBC, WatchESPN, Disney, and more. Subscription fees may apply.

Launch and control content with the included Alexa Voice Remote. Simply say, “Play Game of Thrones” or “Launch Netflix” and Alexa will respond instantly. Plus, play music, find movie show times, order a pizza, and more—just ask.

No cable or satellite? No problem. Watch the best of live TV and sports from AMC, HGTV, ESPN, FOX, and others with a subscription to DIRECTV NOW, or top-rated primetime shows with CBS All Access.

Find the best way to watch with universal search results from over 190 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video.

Prime membership unlocks thousands of movies and TV episodes, including Thursday Night Football, Amazon Original Series, Amazon Channels, and ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music.

Pick up where you left off. Bring hit shows and movies with you when you travel. Plug Fire TV Stick into any TV’s HDMI port, connect to Wi-Fi, and continue watching.

Play current favorites or quickly discover what to watch next directly from the Home screen.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.