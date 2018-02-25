Amazon just slashed 25% off its popular Fire TV Stick in a surprise sale

Surprise! Happy Sunday, bargain hunters. While others are wasting their day of rest, you’ve just stumbled upon a surprise sale that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of. Amazon has slashed 25% off the price of its insanely popular Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. This fantastic streaming device was Amazon’s second best-selling product during the Black Friday blitz, and today’s sale drops the price to within $5 of Amazon’s big Black Friday blow-out. In other words, this is a killer deal and you should grab one immediately.

Here are some product details from Amazon:

The next generation of our bestselling Fire TV Stick. The most powerful streaming media stick under $50–now with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, YouTube, Amazon Video, NBC, WatchESPN, Disney, and more. Subscription fees may apply.

Launch and control content with the included Alexa Voice Remote. Simply say, “Play Game of Thrones” or “Launch Netflix” and Alexa will respond instantly. Plus, play music, find movie show times, order a pizza, and more—just ask.

No cable or satellite? No problem. Watch the best of live TV and sports from AMC, HGTV, ESPN, FOX, and others with a subscription to DIRECTV NOW, or top-rated primetime shows with CBS All Access.

Find the best way to watch with universal search results from over 190 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video.

Prime membership unlocks thousands of movies and TV episodes, including Thursday Night Football, Amazon Original Series, Amazon Channels, and ad-free listening to millions of songs with Prime Music.

Pick up where you left off. Bring hit shows and movies with you when you travel. Plug Fire TV Stick into any TV’s HDMI port, connect to Wi-Fi, and continue watching.

Play current favorites or quickly discover what to watch next directly from the Home screen.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web.

BGR Deals content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and BGR may receive a commission on purchases made through our posts.