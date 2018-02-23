Blunt’s $59 indestructible umbrella might be the last umbrella you ever buy

Are you tired of having to buy a new umbrella two or three times each year because the cheap models you pick up keep getting destroyed every time you’re in a bad storm. I know I was, but that was until I discovered what may very well be the greatest umbrella that has ever been created. The BLUNT Metro Travel Umbrella has a unique design with a 37-inch rip-resistant canopy that can withstand sustained wind speeds of up to 55 mph. Trust me, that’s much faster than any wind you’re every going to encounter in a storm that isn’t a full-fledged hurricane. This awesome compact model is only 14-inches long when it’s folded closed, and it weighs 0.82 lbs so you won’t even know it’s in your bag.
Here’s some more info from the product page:
- EXCLUSIVE BLUNT tips have no sharp points. Safe to use in congested locales without injuring others.
- WIND RESISTANT Radial Tensioning System defies heavy downpours and gale-force winds of up to 55 mph.
- 37” RIP RESISTANT polyester canopy creates a sturdy, aerodynamic defense against inclement weather.
- COMPACT 14” length when folded, and weighs 0.82 lbs. Easy to carry and store in its included sleeve.
- 30 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE ensures your satisfaction, or we’ll refund 100% of your purchase price.
