Best iPhone 12 Pro wallet case 2021

When you buy an iPhone, you want to get the most out of it. You want to keep it protected and be able to find it easily. But you can take that protection and make it work for you as well as the phone. That’s what we’re talking about when we think of wallet phone cases. A wallet case allows you to store typically some cash, credit cards, and your ID with your phone. This gives you free rein to not have to worry about bringing multiple items with you in different pockets or cluttering up your purse. If you have an iPhone 12 Pro, the best iPhone 12 Pro wallet case should be on your radar.

Of course, you have to figure out what kind of iPhone 12 Pro wallet case you want. If you want an iPhone 12 Pro leather wallet case or an iPhone 12 Pro case with card slots, there are options. Keeping your valuables together and being able to quickly grab them as you head out the door is simpler with the right phone case. Here are our picks for the best iPhone 12 Pro wallet case.

Best iPhone 12 Pro wallet case with a strap: Arae Case for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Wallet Case

Pros: Four card slots and an ID holder, the magnet keeps it closed

Cons: Does not work with magnetic and wireless charging

Make it easier to keep track of your phone when you use the Arae Case for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Wallet Case. This works for both the base level and the Pro phone. You’ll enjoy easy access to all of the buttons, camera, speaker, and connector. This has four card slots and a pocket to store your ID. It has room for cash and a strong magnet helps it stay closed. The strap is clipped on, so you can remove it if you don’t want to use it. But it will slide over your wrist for easier caring.

This is made from top-quality PU leather with each case picked because of its quality, strength, character, and grain. The slim folio profile minimizes the bulk of carrying around a wallet and a phone. The inner skin covers the phone to eliminate scratches. You can also fold it to create a stand, allowing you to watch videos more easily. Choose between nine color options.

Best iPhone 12 Pro leather wallet case: SHIELDON Case

Pros: Delivers full protection with top layer genuine cowhide leather, RFID blocking technology

Cons: Does not work with MagSafe chargers

Feel the leather protection from the SHIELDON Case for iPhone 12/12 Pro 5G. The case is made with precision from top layer genuine cowhide leather. The durable, soft, TPU full-body inner case comes with cushioned, shockproof edges to provide more safety for your phone. Your phone will be protected against bumps and falls and also will experience dual-layer coverage. It features three card slots, all of which have built-in RFID block technology. Thieves won’t be able to steal your information.

It will minimize bulk and store ID cards and cash. The hidden magnetic closure keeps everything secured. There are precise cutouts for the speakers, cameras, and buttons. The case can fold into a stand to set up the phone. It is offered in nine colors and also includes a lifetime warranty.

Best kickstand case: JOYAKI Wallet Case

Pros: Flips to provide an easier viewing experience, feels great in your hand

Cons: Have to remove it for the phone to stay on a car mount

Provide an easier kickstand to stream videos on with the JOYAKI Wallet Case. This is a unique iPhone 12 wallet case that is a 3-in-1 combination. It is a flip-style case with a top-grade hand feeling. Rather than the case folding into itself like the previous options, this separates itself from the iPhone to provide a kickstand. There are three card slots for your ID and credit cards. There is also a pocket for cash.

The magnetic buttons keep it closed. There are precise cutouts for the camera and buttons. The slim profile is a sleek look and it’s simple to use for hands-free viewing. There is one piece of free tempered glass to provide additional protection. You’ll also enjoy full-frame coverage. Pick between the 11 colors.

Best to store cards: ONETOP Wallet Case with Card Holder

Pros: Practical card holder and cash pocket, full-scale covering design

Cons: The phone won’t lay flat if you lay it on the wallet side

Keep your cards stored properly with the ONETOP Wallet Case with Card Holder. It features a practical card holder with three card slots for IDs, credit cards, and more. Also, there is a slot to put cash or additional cards on the other side. This is a terrific iPhone 12 Pro case with card slots as it also provides all-around protection. The durable shockproof case prevents bumps and scratches.

The double magnetic clasps keep your phone closed when you want it to stay shut. There is a creative stand feature that provides simpler video viewing. Made from premium PU leather, it uses high-quality materials that will last a long time. It is soft to the touch. The charging and audio ports are open to your use. It comes in five different colors.

Best for MagSafe charging: Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe

Pros: Made for wireless charging, supports Find My

Cons: Does not provide full-body coverage and protection

If you’re more looking for a wallet addition to your iPhone rather than an entire wallet case, the Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe could be the right pick. Designed with both style and function in mind, this can be placed on the back of your iPhone. It’s a great way to keep IDs and credit cards with you when you have your phone. Crafted from European leather, it features strong, built-in magnets that allow it to snap onto the back of your iPhone.

This can also be added to the top of a case with MagSafe to create your own look. This wallet won’t affect your wireless and MagSafe charging like most of the wallet cases out there will. It supports up to three credit cards and will shield them. This is compatible with all versions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. It also supports Find My, so you can track where the last place your wallet was if it gets separated from your phone.

