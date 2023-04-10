PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle has a rare $51 discount

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

It wasn’t very long ago that the Sony PlayStation 5 video game console was impossible to find in stock anywhere. Now, not only is the PS5 in stock, but there’s actually a sale on the PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle that drops it to the lowest price ever.

This bundle combines Sony’s PS5 disc console with one of the highest-rated PlayStation 5 games you can get. The PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle normally costs $560, which is the combined retail prices of the console ($499.99) and the game ($59.99). Right now, however, you can save $51 on this PS5 bundle and get it for just $509.

I first told you about this awesome PS5 deal last week, but I only mentioned it in Friday’s roundup of the best daily deals. Why, you ask? Because last time this bundle went on sale a few weeks ago, it sold out very quickly.

Incredibly, however, Amazon’s PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle deal is still available right now!

This is only the second time that Sony’s PlayStation 5 bundle has gone on sale, which obviously makes sense. After all, the PS5 is still flying off store shelves at an unprecedented rate. With that in mind, Sony doesn’t really have much of a reason to offer any discounts.

Now that PS5 restocks are a bit easier to find, however, retailers are finally starting to compete for sales. So, for the second time ever, Amazon is offering a rare discount on the PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle.

What’s more, today’s sale is technically a new all-time low price. Last time this bundle went on sale, it cost $509.99, which is a $50 discount. Today, however, the PlayStation 5 Ragnarok bundle is on sale for $509 even, beating the prior price by $0.99. It’s obviously not a huge difference, but as I said, it is technically a new all-time low price.

This PS5 bundle includes the PlayStation 5 version that plays physical discs, and that’s the version most people seem to prefer.

After all, it’s nice to be able to buy physical games instead of just downloading games from the PlayStation Store. That way, you can sell the games when you’re done and make back some money. Considering how many great PS5 games there are, every penny counts.

You also get a DualSense Wireless Controller, PS5 base, HDMI cable, AC power cord, USB cable, and a God of War: Ragnarok game voucher.

As I mentioned earlier, this PS5 bundle sold out quickly the last time Amazon offered a discount. With that in mind, it’s likely that it’ll sell out again pretty soon.