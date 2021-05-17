If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

To be perfectly frank, we had no idea how excited people out there get when it comes to power cable management solutions. We recently told our readers about an awesome device called the Sleek Socket, and they totally flipped out. As a matter of fact, thousands of BGR Deals readers swarmed Amazon to get their hands on this brilliant device. It plugs into any standard wall outlet and then a single cable runs down to a power strip with four or more outlets. This way, you can eliminate all those cumbersome cables sticking out of your wall and hide them behind a piece of furniture or an appliance.

The Sleek Socket is, but it’s not always perfect for every situation. The good news is that we managed to dig up another awesome solution called theOUTlet, and BGR Deals readers are definitely going to want to check out.

This cool little gizmo comes in two different models that are both very affordable. TheOUTlet Basic includes four three-prong power outlets and as the name suggests, theOUTlet USB adds two USB power ports to the four standard three-prong power outlets on the base model. This way, you can charge your smartphones, tablets, eBook readers, and other gadgets.

Both models have the same brilliant design that you’ll wish you had in your home the whole time.

When it’s closed, theOUTlet has two power outlets that look just like any other three-prong outlets, but they’ve been turned sideways. Then, with a quick press of one button, the outlets pop open to expose another pair of plugs. That means you can plug in four different devices in the same space as a regular outlet that can only power two things. Or, in the case of theOUTlet USB, you can power six different devices at once.

Installing theOUTlet is just as easy as installing any other duplex wall box. In fact, if your house is anything like mine, the most difficult and time-consuming part might be finding the proper fuse to switch off before you start your installation. After that, it’s just a matter of disconnecting the old outlet and connecting theOUTlet in its place. That’s it!

Definitely check it out on Amazon while it’s still in stock.

Here are key takeaways that you should keep in mind:

theOUTlet gives you twice as many power outlets without taking up twice as much space

Form meets function with a smart design that no other wall outlet can match

When closed, theOUTlet has two three-prong power outlets just like any standard setup

With the push of a button, two power outlets become four!

theOUTlet Basic Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

theOUTlet USB Price:$49.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

