MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are up to $200 off at Amazon

Are you looking for the fastest and most responsive experience possible on a laptop computer? You don't need to spend a small fortune on a custom gaming machine with a gazillion gigabytes of RAM. All you need is a new Apple notebook with Apple's incredible M1 chip. And prices actually start much lower than you might think! That's especially true for Apple's Pro-grade M1 laptop. As a matter of fact, Amazon's lowest MacBook Pro price of the season is available right now!

These deals are as good as anything we saw on Black Friday, so don't miss out.

The latest-generation M1 MacBook Air is Apple's most affordable laptop you can get with the new M1 chipset. As if you don't already know, Apple's M1 is the SoC that's making all kinds of waves right now. This entry-level Apple laptop is still powerful enough to computer crush rival Windows laptops that cost twice as much. And that's especially true while prices start at just $949 at Amazon!

Then, if you really want to step things up, you can pick up an M1 MacBook Pro instead while Amazon is discounting them by up to $200!

Best MacBook Pro price on Amazon

Image source: Apple

Apple's new Air laptop is lightning-fast indeed, but there's another M1-powered Apple notebook that's even more powerful. If you want the best of the best, you're likely eying a hot new Apple MacBook Pro instead of the Air. If that's the case, we have some fantastic news: Now is the time to pull the trigger because Amazon is offering deep discounts on both the 256GB model and the 512GB version.

Anyone who wants the fastest and most powerful Apple computers ever made now has four models to choose from. The new Mac mini is one (it's $100 off right now!), plus the new MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro. And then, the new M1 iMac was added to the lineup.

These computers are all insanely powerful, and they're all relatively new to Apple's roster. Despite how new they are though, Amazon already has some remarkably deep discounts.

Better deals than Amazon's Black Friday sale

Image source: Apple

Apple's new Mac mini is the only M1-powered desktop that isn't an all-in-one model. It's so affordable, especially considering the fact that it crushes Windows PCs that cost twice as much. The same can be said of the MacBook Air, which is also on sale with discounts up to $100. But it should go without saying that the most exciting M1-powered computer is the M1 MacBook Pro. And Amazon just slashed this incredible laptop to its lowest price ever.

The M1 MacBook Pro was between $50 and $60 off a few months ago. Procrastination doesn't often off, but this time around you'll be very glad that you missed those deals. Head over to Amazon today and you'll find that the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB of SSD storage is up to $100 off. And if you want to bump your storage space up to 512GB you'll still save $200!

This deal is very close to Amazon's lowest MacBook Pro price ever. Or you can get the newest MacBook Air within $30 of Amazon's all-time low. But the bad news is we have no idea how much longer Amazon's awesome sale will last. In other words, hurry up or you could miss out!

M1 MacBook Pro

Amazon's big sales right now slash up to $200 off the price of the MacBook Pro. That's a tremendous deal for one of the most powerful laptops ever made. The only problem is that there's no telling when these great deals will end. That means you might not have much longer to save.

Here are some key details to keep in mind:

Apple's M1 chip is a revolution in the personal computing space, offering unrivaled CPU and GPU performance

Instant wake means no more waiting for your laptop to load

The 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance , while the 8-core GPU brings up to 5x faster graphics

, while the The M1 is also Apple's most efficient chipset ever, enabling up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge

The dedicated 16-core Neural Engine enables advanced machine learning capabilities

There has never been anything like this before on comparable notebook computers

M1 MacBook Air

The newest-generation MacBook Air is Apple's most affordable M1-powered laptop. And thanks to Amazon's discounts, it's more affordable now than it has been all month long. Hurry and you can save up to $50 depending on which colorway and storage option you want.

That's right… you can get an M1 Apple laptop for $949!

Check out some key takeaways:

Powered by Apple's M1 chip, the first M series chip designed entirely by Apple to optimize performance and efficiency

Apple's 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance and the 8-core GPU powers up to 5x faster graphics

and the Up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge — leave your bulky power supply at home

Instant wake enabled by the M1 means your MacBook is ready to go as soon as you open it

