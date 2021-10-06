How to add wireless charging to your old iPhone for only $17

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s pretty incredible how long iPhones last when you consider smartphones made by manufacturers other than Apple. There are definitely exceptions to the rule if you’re willing to spend over $1,000 for a flagship Android phone. But the best you can typically hope for is two or three years. After that, things inevitably start to go wrong and your phone starts to slow down. On top of that, you can definitely stop expecting to receive any new software updates after that amount of time. Meanwhile, we know people who are still using the same iPhone model they bought five years ago. And we rarely hear any complaints. But there are some features these folks are missing, and there’s a $17 wireless charging case for iPhone 7 and other models that solves part of the problem.

Wireless charging case for iPhone 7, 6S, 6

You really do get so much bang for your buck when you buy an iPhone. That said, there is a pretty significant downside to waiting so long between upgrades: you miss out on so many awesome new features that Apple introduces each year.

Some of those features are impossible to get on older iPhone models, such as big camera upgrades. But other big updates can actually make their way to older iPhones courtesy of special accessories. One good example is wireless charging, which is an awesome convenience feature that Apple finally added to its iPhone lineup beginning with the iPhone 8. If you have an older iPhone model though, you can still get wireless charging on your phone thanks to an awesome and affordable accessory called the Antye ultra-slim wireless charging case.

You might be jealous of some of the new features available on recent iPhone models like the iPhone 12. That said, there’s really no reason to spend up to $1,500 on a new iPhone if your older model is still working fine.

Apple’s iOS software is so smooth that even 4 and 5-year-old iPhone models are still faster than most mid-range Android phones, which is pretty incredible. And like we said above, you can actually add some newer features to your old iPhone pretty easily.

If you have an iPhone 6/6s, iPhone 6/6s Plus, iPhone 7, or iPhone 7 Plus, the Antye ultra-slim wireless charging case for iPhones lets you add wireless charging and drop protection to your handset. And right now, every single size is on sale at Amazon for just $16.99. At that price, you really can’t go wrong!

Antye wireless charging case fast facts

Each case has a built-in Qi wireless charging receiver module chip that is compatible with any standard wireless charger

that is compatible with any standard wireless charger The case connects to the Lightning port on the bottom of your compatible iPhone model

Just place your phone on a wireless charging pad or stand and watch it recharge

Never fuss with cables or connectors again

Case is made of durable plastic that adds grips to your phone, prevents scuffs and scratches, and protects your phone from damage due to accidental drops

All cases are backed by Antye’s 12-month warranty and no-hassle replacement policy

