10 awesome products under $30 each that Amazon shoppers are raving about

So many people who hunt for deals on Amazon probably have their hearts set on popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Sure, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them.

There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be total game-changers for you, but you’ll never even come across them to begin with if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that just went mega-viral on TikTok and is selling like crazy? Kids love it so much, and so do adults even if they won’t admit it, and now it’s down to the lowest price in a while thanks to a 15% coupon you can clip. Or how about this awesome 22-in-1 screwdriver set that costs $30 but is down to just $19.99 on Amazon right now thanks to a deep discount?

All that is just the tip of the iceberg!

Prime Day 2021 started early for the Fire TV Stick 4K — get one for just $29.99!

It goes without saying that some of the most useful things you’ve ever bought didn’t necessarily cost a lot of money. And now, we’re about to add a bunch of new entries to that list. We’ve rounded up 10 different gadgets and gizmos that are all super useful and yet shockingly affordable. These popular products are already priced so low that they don’t need extra savings to make them appealing — though many of them actually do have added discounts right now at Amazon. And when you finally get your hands on them, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without them!

Check out our roundup below to see 10 different devices you’ll wish you had all along. Some are novel gadgets that you’ve probably never heard of and others are key essentials that cost way less than popular rivals. In either case, you should definitely take advantage of these excellent Amazon finds.

Oh, and there’s one special one that you won’t find on the list below, but we definitely need to mention it. The beloved Fire TV Stick 4K that retails for $50 is on sale at a 2021-low price of just $29.99 if you use the coupon code HELLOFTV at checkout. That’s right… you can get a Fire TV Stick 4K for under $30!

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener

Open and close your garage door from inside your home, from the backyard, from down the block, or from anywhere in the world using a simple app on your smartphone

No more fussing with decade-old keypads that never work on the first try

You can also control your garage door with your voice thanks to compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands

Control two garage doors with one MyQ hub by adding an additional sensor

Wondering if you left your garage door open when you were rushing out of your house in the morning? Now you don’t have to guess because MyQ can tell you

Supports Amazon’s free in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key, and you can get a $40 credit the first time you use Amazon Key thanks to Amazon’s special promotion (learn more at amazon.com/keypromo )

) Universal compatibility that works with all major garage door brands and all models manufactured after 1993

Integrates with any smart home platform — and l inking your MyQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free right now for a limited time

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth…

Eicaus Star Galaxy Projector

This awesome night light and projector from Eicaus beams an array of stars onto the walls and ceiling around it, creating a magical scene that feels like you’re sleeping under the night sky

beams an array of stars onto the walls and ceiling around it, creating a magical scene that feels like you’re sleeping under the night sky The projector rotates slowly to simulate the rotation of the Earth — how cool is that?!

Tranquil and relaxing to help young children (and adults!) fall asleep faster

This model can also project ocean waves, so you can vary the scenes

Lighting is dimmable and there are 10 different color options to choose from including red, blue, green, white, or multicolor

Star Projector, Galaxy Projector with Remote Control, Eicaus 3 in 1 Night Light Projector with…

Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit

The incredible adhesive that’s stronger than any glue — Bondic is liquid plastic that is 100% waterproof, heat-resistant, and dries clear just like glue

Apply to any plastic surface and use the included UV light in the cap to set the liquid

Cures in seconds to create a permanent bond

Bondic LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Starter Kit

Nanch 22-in-1 precision screwdriver set

Nanch’s H8 22-in-1 screwdriver set includes 22 magnetic screwdriver bits

Don’t worry because the bits aren’t over-magnetized, so they won’t damage small electronics

All bits are made from S2 steel alloy with a hardness rating of HRC 58-62

Special anti-rust treatment ensures that this set stays free of any rusting

Nanch precision screwdriver set

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs

TP-Link’s Kasa smart plugs let you control just about anything in your home using a simple app on your smartphone

They also support voice control thanks to integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Turn your devices on and off with a simple voice command!

Works with lamps, fans, home appliances, Christmas lights, and so much more

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P4, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Echo, Google Home & IFTTT, N…

LETSCOM 15W Ultra-Slim Fast Wireless Charging Pad

This is one of the fastest and most popular wireless chargers on Amazon’s entire site, and yet it’s also one of the cheapest.

LETSCOM Wireless Charger, Qi-Certified 15W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad, Compatible with iPho…

AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker

Want delicious espresso and coffee on the go? Don’t spend $5 a cup at Starbucks.

AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker - Quickly Makes Delicious Coffee Without Bitterness - 1 to…

BLACK+DECKER Power Scrubber Brush

Don’t sit there scrubbing your dishes by hand when they won’t fit in the dishwasher — use this awesome top-rated device instead.

BLACK+DECKER Power Scrubber Brush (PKS160)

HOUSE DAY Black Magic Space-Saving Clothes Hangers

No closet should be without them, and you get 10 for less than $20.

HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers Space Saving Clothes Hangers Organizer Smart Closet Space Saver P…

Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light

Tired of taking selfies that never look as good as the ones you see on Instagram? This tiny accessory is a trick of the trade that tons of influencers use.

Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light [Rechargeable Battery] with 36 LED for Smart Phone Camera Roun…

