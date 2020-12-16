The CDC has published new coronavirus guidelines that detail the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination process.

The document offers information about coronavirus vaccines, including descriptions of side effects and recommendations.

The CDC notes that the most common side effects include pain and swelling on the arm where you get the shot, as well as fever, chills, tiredness, and headaches.

Coronavirus vaccinations have started in the US, with healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents being the first at-risk categories to get access to the Pfizer/BioNTech drug that was just approved. Moderna’s vaccine candidate that has shown efficacy similar to the BioNTech formulation will likely receive its own emergency approval later this week. At that point, it’ll start supplying states with the first batch of doses.

Supply will increase considerably in the coming months for both vaccines, and other candidates are also expected to finish their Phase 3 trials by then. Efficacy for both the Pfizer and Moderna drugs is around 95%, and both require two shots spread a few weeks apart. Both have side effects, but they are transitory and mild for most people. The drugs have shown to be safe for most people during their respective Phase 3 trials. Side effects are why some people are still hesitant about vaccines. The best way to learn about the potential adverse reactions is from the official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website that features new guidelines for coronavirus vaccines.

To reduce the pain and discomfort in the arm, you can “apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area” and use or exercise the arm. To reduce discomfort from fever, the CDC recommends drinking plenty of fluids and a dressing lightly. Pain and discomfort can be treated with over-the-counter meds, including ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

The CDC recommends calling a doctor if the following symptoms appear:

If the redness or tenderness where you got the shot increases after 24 hours

If your side effects are worrying you or do not seem to be going away after a few days

The guidelines explain that side effects might mimic the flu, but they should go away in a couple of days. The CDC also stressed the importance of returning for a second shot after receiving the first one.

“With most COVID-19 vaccines, you will need 2 shots in order for them to work. Get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get a second shot,” the CDC writes. “ It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccination. COVID-19 vaccines that require 2 shots may not protect you until a week or two after your second shot.”

The CDC also reminds people who will get vaccinated that they’ll have to use face masks, employ social distancing, and wash their hands often, even after getting the shots.

Some people might experience more severe adverse effects that the CDC doesn’t mention, but those cases will be rare. The Pfizer vaccination campaign in the UK showed that people suffering from severe allergies might develop an allergic response to the drug. That’s a rare side-effect, and the health workers administering the vaccines will be ready to inform people with allergies of the risks and treat complications that might appear.

The CDC has also published a handy, printable PDF file that contains the same information as the guidelines. The file also includes a field for healthcare providers to list recommendations.