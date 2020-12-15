A new leak from China gives the world a glimpse at the purported coronavirus spread inside the infamous Wuhan market, which was initially believed to be the source of COVID-19.

The map, dating back to January 22-23, doesn’t offer any conclusions that could get us closer to the virus’s origin. However, it proves that China has been investigating the Wuhan outbreak in great detail and that it might be sitting on conclusions that it’s yet to share with the world.

In May, the Chinese CDC said that the Wuhan market was a victim rather than the source, correcting the initial narrative about the first known COVID-19 outbreak. Since then, China has tried to shift the blame to other countries while delaying a joint investigation with the WHO.

The initial novel coronavirus origin story said that the pathogen jumped from an animal to humans and that infectious occurred at a Wuhan market. At the time, it was believed that the virus could not move from human to human. China never explained which animal might have passed the illness to humans since then, although a joint investigation with the WHO is still pending. But soon after that, we learned that some of the first COVID-19 patients had no contact with the market, which was a puzzling discovery for an infectious illness that could not move in the human population. China then confirmed the virus could spread between people, with many people criticizing both the country and the WHO for their delayed actions at the time on the matter. The recent “Wuhan Files” leaks revealed a combination of incompetence, cover-ups, and mismanagement in the early days of the Wuhan outbreak that might have worsened the world’s early response to the pandemic.

In late May, the director of China’s CDC said the Wuhan market was a victim, rather than a source of the illness, without revealing what the source of the illness might be. As more Western nations discovered that their COVID-19 epidemics might have started well before December 2019, China shifted its story to suggest that the virus might have started spreading elsewhere before reaching Wuhan via frozen food packages. The latest Chinese paper on the origin of the virus proposes India and Bangladesh as the possible sources of the pandemic. Separately, geneticists found that the coronavirus strain that’s responsible for the pandemic originates in the country.

The Wuhan market remains a key element of the COVID-19 story, one that researchers will have to study in great detail. The latest Wuhan leak gives the world a look at a version of the maps that Chinese researchers created for the market to understand how the virus might have spread.

The South China Morning Post received an unpublished floor plan of the Wuhan market. Seen below, the color-coded plan is based on data that the Chinese CDC collected in January. The map shows the clusters of positive cases, suspected cases, and the locations of stalls where swabs turned up positive results.

A person familiar with the initial investigations provided the floor plan, declining to be identified because of concerns about repercussions. A spokesman for China’s National Health Commission (NHC) did not comment initially on the Wuhan market map but said that multiple versions of the plans were used in January. The NHC then said that “In the process of investigation, disease control experts often make a schematic plan, and continue to adjust and update it as necessary.” The agency did not reveal additional details from the investigation or show other versions of the Wuhan floor plans.

An accompanying description of the leaked Wuhan market floor map showed the location of 33 stalls linked to 45 suspected and confirmed human infections. The Post identified one glaring problem with the map. It still lists “suspected” cases at a time when Wuhan had already received diagnostic kits that could confirm the infection. The map dates back to January 22-23, or more than a week after the test kits were available.

The paper also notes that, because the floor plan contains clusters and “suspected” cases, it’s impossible to use it for verifying the recent statement of a Chinese CDC official who said that the cases were concentrated in a section selling frozen seafood. The implication is that the virus might have been imported via packaging. China has never produced evidence showing links between frozen food samples and the Wuhan market cases.

The world needs to know and understand the source of the virus to adapt health measures that could prevent a similar coronavirus from jumping species again in the future. Knowing the actual origin story could also improve drug and vaccine work. It’s not about pointing fingers to China or whatever country the first case of coronavirus might have come from.

With the help of a Freedom of Information Act request in the US, the Post also got a similar map from the WHO and the US CDC. That version is blurred and has different markings made by investigators, but the layout is almost identical.

No direct conclusions can be drawn from either version of the map, and floor plans alone would not tell the whole story. But the existence of these plans, as well as the NHC’s confirmation of other similar documents, emphasize an important matter: China did investigate the Wuhan outbreak in great detail and might have additional answers that it’s yet to share with the world. China might have the best COVID-19 immunity data in the world, as it could have easily studied the immune system’s response and the evolution of that response in the year that passed since the first patients were infected. But the country never released such data.

The Post also highlights an interesting comment that CDC Director Gao Fu made at a scientific panel last month about the coronavirus origin. “For almost a year, we are asking ourselves, ‘does Covid-19 have a reservoir or an intermediary host?’. We worked so hard … we haven’t found anything,” he said. Gao was the one who updated the COVID-19 origin story in May to say the Wuhan market was a victim, not a source. China has never released the conclusions of its hard work. Even if it did, they would have to be verified by international experts, considering the world’s mistrust in China’s handling of the pandemic’s early days.

The WHO still plans to investigate the Wuhan market in its upcoming COVID-19 origin probe, but it’s unclear when it may start. The investigation will have two phases, but WHO experts will not actually conduct the investigation on the ground in Wuhan.