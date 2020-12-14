A new research study found that a variety of eye issues can sometimes indicate an early coronavirus infection.

The most common eye issues associated with a COVID-19 infection include sore eyes, extreme sensitivity to light, and itchy eyes.

Patients with eye-based issues reported that the symptoms typically went away within two weeks.

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, which has dragged on longer than most people would have anticipated, it has become overwhelmingly clear that COVID-19 is a lot more complex and aggressive than a regular respiratory illness. Indeed, one aspect of the virus that has perplexed doctors and health experts is the coronavirus’s ability to wreak havoc across the entire body and, in some instances, attack several major organs simultaneously.

Nearly ten months into the pandemic, the good news is that we’ve gotten better at treating coronavirus patients due to a better understanding of how the virus operates. Equally as important, doctors today have a more comprehensive understanding of early coronavirus symptoms to be on the lookout for. That said, a new research report from the BMJ Open Opthalmology journal reveals that sore eyes can, in some instances, be an early indicator of a coronavirus infection.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Best-selling coronavirus face masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are on sale at Amazon for just $2.12 each List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

“The most significant ocular symptom experienced by people suffering from COVID-19 was sore eyes,” the report notes.

Other ocular symptoms observed in coronavirus patients included light sensitivity and itchy eyes. While these eye symptoms are far less prevalent than symptoms like cough, fever, fatigue, and the sudden loss of taste and smell, it’s nonetheless something to be aware of. Incidentally, eye issues associated with the coronavirus were found to only last for about a week or two at the most.

As to the specific data unearthed by the study, the most common eye issue only manifested in 18% of coronavirus patients. In stark contrast, fatigue was a symptom observed in 90% of patients.

Another new coronavirus symptom researchers found in a separate study involves a variety of nose-related issues. Specifically, researchers at the University of Barcelona observed that nasal symptoms like dryness in the nasal cavity can sometimes precede the loss of taste and smell which, as we all know now, is a common COVID-19 symptom.

All told, it seems that we can’t even go a week without some new coronavirus symptom emerging. Of course, one of the scarier aspects of the coronavirus is that it has been found to cause symptoms that can linger for weeks and even months after the initial diagnosis. This condition is known as long COVID and, in some instances, can lead to a variety of cognitive deficits. Some common cognitive issues associated with long COVID include brain fog, memory loss, trouble concentrating, and even slight personality changes. One study found that the cognitive decline that can accompany long COVID is equivalent to the brain aging 10 years.

With vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna on the horizon, we can only hope that the pandemic will come to an end in just a few months. Incidentally, the FDA yesterday approved an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine which, it’s worth noting, was found to be 94.5% effective at preventing a coronavirus infection.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized coronavirus masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now