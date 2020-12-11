Disney revealed ten Star Wars projects on Thursday, including shows that will debut on Disney+ as soon as next year and movies that will come to theaters starting in 2023.

Some of the shows in development for Disney+ include Ahsoka, Rangers of the New Republic, Andor, Lando, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins are both directing feature-length Star Wars movies.

As expected, Disney’s Investor Day 2020 was packed to the gills with huge announcements, including updates and reveals for ten upcoming Star Wars shows and movies that are in various stages of development. Some we already knew about, like the Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor shows for Disney+, but we also learned that there are two Mandalorian spin-offs in the works and a new movie coming from the director of Wonder Woman.

Below, we’ve rounded up all of the big Star Wars announcements that Disney made on Thursday evening.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Best-selling coronavirus face masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are on sale at Amazon for just $2.12 each List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Rangers of the New Republic

Set in the same timeline as The Mandalorian (between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens), Rangers of the New Republic will bring back Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni as executive producers. We were not told anything about the plot, but this could be the rumored Cara Dune (Gina Carano) spin-off.

Ahsoka

Another series set in The Mandalorian’s timeline, Ahsoka will follow the beloved character from the Cartoon Network cartoon Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Rosaria Dawson will reprise her role. Down the line, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic will cross over with The Mandalorian for a “climactic story event.”

Andor

Cassian Andor returns to the screen for the first time since making his debut (and meeting his demise) in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The 12 episode season will stream on Disney+ in 2022.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Not only is Ewan McGregor once again donning the robes of Obi-Wan Kenobi for his own Disney+ series, but Hayden Christensen is returning as well to play Darth Vader. The series begins ten years after the conclusion of Revenge of the Sith, long after Anakin Skywalker abandoned his master and turned to the Dark Side.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

A sequel series to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch follows a group of “elite and experimental clones” right after the Clone War has ended. It has the same style as the Cartoon Network series, but the quality of the animation has improved markedly. The Bad Batch is coming to Disney+ as well.

Star Wars: Visions

Some of the biggest and most popular anime studios in Japan are going to make their mark on Star Wars with a new anthology collection of ten animated short films. Lucasfilm says that these shorts will offer “a fresh and diverse cultural perspective to Star Wars.” That’s all that we know about this project so far.

Lando

Lando Calrissian is getting his own Disney+ event series as well, with Justin Simien (creator of Dear White People) at the helm. Disney has yet to reveal if Billy Dee Williams or Donald Glover are involved.

The Acolyte

The next era of the Star Wars universe that Lucasfilm plans to explore is The High Republic, which occurred long before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) will put her own spin on that timeline with The Acolyte, which is “a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.” It’s coming to Disney+.

A Droid Story

Lucasfilm Animation and the visual effects wizards at Industrial Light & Magic join forces for this animated adventure on Disney+ that will reunite our favorite droids from the original trilogy: C-3PO and R2-D2.

Untitled Taika Waititi Film

As we learned back in May, Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) is directing a Star Wars movie. Seven months later, that’s still pretty much all we know about this yet-to-be-titled film.

Rogue Squadron

At long last, we finally know when Star Wars will return to movie theaters. Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) will direct Rogue Squadron, which tells the story of “a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy.” The movie is slated to hit the big screen on Christmas in 2023.