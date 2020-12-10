If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After all these years, Apple’s own Black Friday deals are still awful. A lame gift card you get with your purchase from Apple used to be the only deals Apple fans had to look forward to ahead of the holidays. Now, however, all that has changed since Apple finally started working with big retailers. That’s why Black Friday is finally as big a deal for Apple fans these days as it is for anyone else.

Amazon was offering some terrific Apple deals for Black Friday 2020, and a few of them are actually still available right now. AirPods Pro are down to $199 and both AirPods 2 models are discounted as well. You can also find deals like the first-ever discount on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro and iPad deals starting at $299. There were also some fantastic Apple Watch deals available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but most of them disappeared last week.

Now, however, Amazon’s best Apple Watch deals of the season are back!

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Best-selling coronavirus face masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are on sale at Amazon for just $2.12 each List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

We’ll start things off with the brand new Apple Watch Series 6, you can save up to $50 on GPS models and even more money on upgraded models with cellular connectivity. Make sure you click around through all the case and band combinations to find the deepest discounts. The more affordable Apple Watch SE is discounted as well, with prices starting at just $259. Finally, if you want to spend as little as possible on your new Apple Watch, you can score an Apple Watch Series 3 starting at just $179!

Some of Amazon’s hottest Apple Watch deals down below, and note several models have additional discounts that are applied at checkout.

New Apple Watch Series 6

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$369.00 Price:$349.99 You Save:$19.01 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band List Price:$399.00 Price:$379.99 You Save:$19.01 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch SE

Large Retina OLED display

Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$269.00 Price:$259.00 You Save:$10.00 (4%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band List Price:$289.00 Price:$269.99 You Save:$19.01 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 3

Retina display

Swimproof

Optical heart sensor

Stores music, podcasts, and audiobooks

Elevation

Emergency SOS

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$199.00 Price:$179.00 You Save:$20.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$229.00 Price:$209.00 You Save:$20.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.