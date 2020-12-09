Ahead of giving Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine the green light, the FDA published a briefing document regarding the vaccine’s clinical trials.

Pfizer’s vaccine requires two doses. If a person only receives one dose, Pfizer says that it’s only 52% effective at preventing COVID-19.

The efficacy of the vaccine was the same across all demographics and age groups.

The FDA this week published a briefing document regarding the upcoming vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The briefing comes ahead of a planned meeting with company representatives to discuss granting the Pfizer vaccine an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

The briefing document touches on a number of topics, but one area worth covering centers on what happens when someone only receives one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Recall that Pfizer’s vaccine requires two doses to be fully effective. As the company noted last month, a second dose administered three weeks after the first dose was found to be 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 from taking hold.

Per the FDA briefing, a single dose of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine does offer some protection against a coronavirus infection. That said, everyone in the Pfizer study received a second dose 21 days after the first, which is to say it’s hard to glean a lot of information about the efficacy of just one dose. The study, however, did note that protection against the coronavirus begins about 10 days after the first dose is received.

Commenting on the matter, Pfizer executive Dr. William C. Gruber told The New York Times that the efficacy of the first dose is probably about 52% compared to 95% after the second dose.

It’s also worth noting that the efficacy of the vaccine did not appear to vary across age, sex, or racial lines. As to the demographic makeup of the study, 57% of volunteers were between the ages of 16 and 55. 81.8% of volunteers were white, 9.8% were African American, and 4.4% were Asian.

The briefing further states that severe side effects from the vaccine typically happened after the second dose.

Severe adverse reactions occurred in 0.0-4.6% of participants, were more frequent after Dose 2 than after Dose 1 and were generally less frequent in older adults (>55 years of age) (<2.8%) as compared to younger participants (≤4.6%).

The incidence of side effects was low, with fatigue being one of the more common symptoms.

The most common solicited adverse reactions were injection site reactions (84.1%), fatigue (62.9%), headache (55.1%), muscle pain (38.3%), chills (31.9%), joint pain (23.6%), fever (14.2%); severe adverse reactions occurred in 0.0% to 4.6% of participants, were more frequent after Dose 2 than after Dose 1, and were generally less frequent in participants ≥55 years of age (≤ 2.8%) as compared to younger participants (≤4.6%). The frequency of serious adverse events was low (<0.5%), without meaningful imbalances between study arms.

One volunteer who experienced a side effect from the vaccine likened it to a “severe hangover.”

Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are certainly encouraging, but as Dr. Fauci previously stated, the vaccines will only be effective if a majority of Americans actually take it.