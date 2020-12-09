Most people who contract the novel coronavirus will survive the COVID-19 infection, though many people deal with a chronic version of the illness that can last months.

Dubbed “Long COVID,” the medical condition has been widely reported, though doctors have no idea what causes it or how it can be treated.

Researchers from Switzerland have published a study that offers a few key answers and could help explain the mysteries of Long COVID — in particular, they may have revealed how many people are actually plagued with Long COVID.

Most people who catch COVID-19 will survive; that’s what every statistic available tells us. Doctors are saving more lives than they could in the early days of the pandemic, but the death toll remains high because the current wave is breaking all previous records. The more people contract the novel coronavirus, the more people will develop severe COVID-19 cases. But none of the statistics will show that a large percentage of the population will not get over COVID-19 in just a couple of weeks.

People continue to experience coronavirus symptoms for weeks or even months after they clear the virus. It’s still unclear why “Long COVID” occurs or how it can be stopped — the only way to guarantee you don’t experience Long COVID is to avoid contracting the disease in the first place. Now, however, researchers are one step closer to figuring out this massive COVID-19 mystery. A team from Switzerland has a general idea of how many COVID-19 patients will continue to experience symptoms, and the percentage is surprisingly high.

Scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), and the General Health Directorate of the State of Geneva followed 669 people who tested positive for the virus but did not require hospitalization. They found that 33% of them still reported symptoms six weeks after being diagnosed.

The sample is small and more research is required, but if one in every three COVID-19 survivors experience symptoms for more than a month, then there are millions of people in the world right now who still suffer from COVID-19 symptoms. Nearly 69 million people have contracted the illness so far, including more than 15.5 million Americans. These are only confirmed cases via a PCR test, so the real number of people who got the virus is significantly higher than that when you consider asymptomatic cases and other cases that were never formally diagnosed.

The researchers also figured out the most likely symptoms of Long COVID at six weeks from diagnosis. Fatigue (14%), shortness of breath (9%), loss of taste or smell (12%), a persistent cough (6%), and headaches (3%) are the most frequent symptoms that long haulers reported. The Swiss patients in the study had a mean age of 43 years, 60% were female, and 25% were healthcare professionals. Moreover, 69% of them had no underlying risk factors that could be linked to COVID-19 complications. Various other reports revealed all sorts of unusual Long COVID symptoms, including hearing issues, dermatological problems, and even teeth falling out.

While the Swiss researchers can’t say what causes Long COVID, this sort of data can help public health experts develop new programs and protocols to help prevent infection and provide ongoing treatment to those who show symptoms beyond two weeks.

The authors explain that the persistence of symptoms must be recognized so it can be properly addressed and managed. “This requires an information campaign towards the general public and healthcare workers, but also, more broadly, among employers, insurance companies, and society in general. Everyone should realize that previously healthy people can also be affected by COVID-19, weeks, or even months following the infection. Prevention is therefore of the utmost importance,” they said.

The Swiss researchers plan to follow the same cohort 3 months, 7 months, and 12 months after the initial diagnosis. The data at six weeks was published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Also of note, the Geneva teams aren’t alone. Other teams of doctors have been studying Long COVID this year, with a recent report also suggesting that the condition might be affecting millions of people around the world.