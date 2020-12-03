President-elect Biden’s plan to reverse some of the trends inherent in the most recent coronavirus updates for the US will include face masks as an important component.



Biden’s plan is to ask all Americans to wear face masks everywhere outside of their homes for the first 100 days of his administration as a way of helping bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

This was something President Trump always resisted, preferring to leave it up to people to decide for themselves whether they want to wear face masks or not.

Here comes the Biden face mask mandate everyone has been anticipating — well, minus the “mandate” part, since in an interview that President-elect Joe Biden gave to CNN that was broadcast Thursday, it sounds like it’s not going to be a policy mandate at all. More of an ask-nicely, will-you-please-do-this sort of thing from the new president come January.

But nevertheless, Biden says he’s preparing to do in January what President Trump never could be convinced was a necessary thing to do. Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper, in an interview with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris set to be broadcast on CNN at 9 p.m. ET, that the plan is to ask all Americans to commit to wearing face masks outside of their homes for the first 100 days of the Biden administration. “Just 100 days to mask, not forever,” Biden said during the interview. “One hundred days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction” in COVID-19 cases, a trend that the latest coronavirus update from public health officials in the US shows is going in the wrong direction.

As of Thursday, for example, the number of coronavirus cases around the country is such that more than 100,000 Americans are in a hospital right now, somewhere in the country, suffering from the virus. The latest Johns Hopkins University data also shows that more than 14.1 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the US since the pandemic began, along with more than 275,000 deaths from the virus.

As we’ve noted previously, it had already been assumed that face masks would be an important point of the Biden coronavirus strategy. Back in November, according to various news accounts, Biden began phoning governors and mayors of major cities around the US to encourage them to implement face mask mandates if they haven’t already. As a kind of Plan B, if the governor isn’t supportive, Biden will “go to the mayors in the state and ask them to lead,” according to a Biden adviser, speaking to NBC News. “In many states, there is the capacity of mayors to institute mandates.”

During his interview on Thursday, Biden made it clear he’ll use what power he has to mandate face masks in certain instances, such as when people are inside a federal building or engaged in interstate transportation such as via a bus or airplane.

News: @JoeBiden tells me he spoke with Dr. Fauci this afternoon, asked Fauci to stay on in his position at NIAID, and also to serve as a chief medical adviser for him. Clip coming up on @CNN on @CNNSitRoom Full interview w Biden/Harris at 9 pm ET — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 3, 2020

In related news, Biden also during his interview disclosed that he and White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci have finally spoken, following the November 3 election. And Biden has asked Dr. Fauci to remain in his current role, in addition to servicing as a chief medical advisor in the Biden administration.