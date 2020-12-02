An NYC-based chocolate company has issued a recall of some of its dark chocolate products due to incorrect labeling.

The labeling does not mention the presence of milk, which is a potential allergen and must be listed on the product label.

Individuals who purchased it are urged to discard it or return it to the store for a refund.

I don’t need to tell you that 2020 has been a difficult year. Everyone is stressed and it’s okay if you’re not feeling like yourself. We’ve all been searching for those tiny slices of life that bring us fleeting moments of happiness, and they can be hard to come by. For some people, indulging in dark chocolate can bring them some momentary joy. Unfortunately, one brand of chocolate is now being recalled due to errors in its labeling.

As the company explains in a new recall bulletin posted by the FDA, Maribel’s Sweets of Brooklyn, New York, sold “dark chocolate pearls” in cylinders that did not include the proper allergen warning for the presence of milk.

While the chocolate is produced in Brooklyn, it’s distributed all across the United States, potentially complicating the recall effort. It’s sold online via the company’s official website, so anyone in the country could have purchased the dark chocolate pearls without realizing that they actually contain milk, a potential allergen for those that are sensitive to it.

Here’s the relevant information from the recall bulletin:

This product was distributed locally in our point of sale in New York City stores (484 Broome and 66 Park Avenue) and in all 50 States in United States through our website sales MarieBelle.com. The Cacao Market by MarieBelle dark chocolate pearls are packaged in a 5oz plastic cylinder with UPC 877708002502. The scope of the recall is for all Cacao Market Cylinder Dark Chocolate Pearls within expiry that does not list milk on the label.

It’s worth noting here that there’s nothing wrong with the chocolate itself. The product is fine, but the fact that the company’s labeling doesn’t include a warning for the presence of milk means that people with a milk allergy are at serious risk of consuming the product and potentially suffering an adverse reaction. The company blames an issue with the production process that led to the incorrect labeling being applied.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

The company says that it has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to the product or packaging issue, but it’s being proactive and recalling all the mislabeled chocolate just to be safe. If you have any of the affected products, you are urged to return them to the store for a refund or discard them.