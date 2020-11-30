If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The August Smart Lock Pro is one of the best-selling smart locks on the planet right now, and it retails for $200.

On Cyber Monday 2020, for one day only, you can get one for just $129.99 — but there’s a big caveat you need to know about.

From Purell hand sanitizer and FDA-authorized face masks that NIOSH certified to work better than 3M N95 masks to AirPods and best-selling smart home devices, everything is on sale for Cyber Monday. But with some of the best sales Amazon is offering right now for the massive event, there’s a big caveat. Since supplies are often limited when it comes to top-selling products, many of Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals are set up as Lightning Deals. You can see all the best ones right here, but there’s one in particular that you definitely need to check out.

The best-selling $200 August Smart Lock Pro is on sale right now for just $129.99. It’s the lowest price of 2020, but it’s a Lightning Deal so it’s almost definitely not going to last very long.

The good news is at the time of this writing, Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 Lightning Deal on the excellent August Smart Lock Pro was only 2% claimed. But the bad news is that the other 98% of these smart locks will undoubtedly be snatched up quickly. That means you really need to move if you want to take advantage of this excellent deal. In fact… what are you waiting for?!

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub - Zwave, HomeKit & Alexa Compatible - Silver List Price:$195.31 Price:$129.99 You Save:$65.32 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points from Amazon’s product page:

Works with Alexa for voice control. Wireless requirements – 2.4GHertz Wi-Fi network. Connect Wi-Fi Bridge included.

Control and monitor your door from anywhere. Lock and unlock your door, control, keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. Alexa can also provide notifications when your battery is running low so you can proactively replace them. Set up smart reorders through dash replenishment to make sure you always have replacement batteries when you need them.

Be sure you’re secure with DoorSense. Only August has DoorSense to tell you if your door is securely closed and locked. Holding force: 600 pounds.

Always know who is coming and going. Track activity at your doorstep with a 24/7 activity feed.

Keep your existing lock and keys. Easily attaches to your existing deadbolt; Use your existing keys at any time. Requires 110 to 240 volts.

Locks automatically behind you, and unlocks as you approach. Requires iOS (9.0 or higher) or Android (5.0 or higher) smartphones. Retrofit installation works with most standard single cylinder deadbolts.

Biometric Verification Opt in to use your smartphone’s fingerprint or facial recognition as an added security verification before operating your lock remotely.

