Researchers have developed a new flu drug technology that can be applied to other viral infections, including the novel coronavirus, HIV, and hepatitis.

Scientists from Purdue University combined neuraminidase inhibitor zanamivir with dinitrophenyl (DNP) to create a molecule that can target only the virus and the cells it infects, leaving healthy cells unharmed.

The researchers found that the drug had a surprisingly potent effect on mice infected with 100 times the lethal dose of a flu virus.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is the worst infectious disease the world has seen since the Spanish flu pandemic. Like the Spanish flu, COVID-19 will eventually lose its pandemic status, but the virus won’t just disappear once enough people are immune. Public health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci believe that SARS-CoV-2 will become endemic, just like the flu. Severe COVID-19 infections and prolonged outbreaks will be prevented with vaccines and other drugs, and we’re already seeing the first results. Once that happens, the virus’s death toll will drop significantly. But the flu still kills thousands of people every year and the same might be true with SARS-CoV-2 in its post-pandemic years. On top of that, there are plenty of other viruses going around, and the next virus with pandemic potential might be just around the corner. Hopefully, the world will be more prepared for a future coronavirus-like pathogen than it was this year.

Our first line of defense against future pathogens could start with a breakthrough drug capable of killing only viruses and the human cells they infect. This could lead to faster recovery and minimal side effects. Researchers have already devised such a drug that would work against the flu, and the same technology might be employed to create custom meds that target the viruses that cause COVID-19, HIV, and other viral infections.

Researchers from Purdue University combined neuraminidase inhibitor zanamivir with dinitrophenyl (DNP), which targets the surface of free virus and infected cells. The resulting compound called zan-DNP can block the virus release and lead to the “immune-mediated elimination of both free virus and virus-infected cells.”

“We target all of the antiviral drugs we develop specifically to virus-infected cells,” Philip S. Low told SciTechDaily. “That way, we treat the diseased cells without harming healthy cells. We use this capability to deliver immune-activating drugs selectively into flu-infected cells. There is also the potential that this therapy will prove efficacious in people infected with COVID-19.”

Low is a Purdue professor of chemistry and the lead author of the study that was published in Nature.

A virus needs to infect a cell to take over its chemical plant and use it to create copies of itself, which then go on to infect more cells. The immune system kicks into gear once it’s warned that a pathogen is spreading, and that’s when the race between the immune system and the virus begins. It’s usually the immune system that wins, whether or not drugs can help. But the immune system will not always win the battle. In some cases, the immune response is out of control, and that can lead to complications and deaths. That’s what happens in many severe COVID-19 cases.

When infecting cells, the virus marks the compromised cells with its own proteins. That’s what the Purdue molecule targets, and that’s how it can find flu-infected cells. The researchers found that the drug can be administered in various ways, including intranasal, intraperitoneal, subcutaneous, and intravenous.

To prove the drug’s efficacy, the researchers injected mice with 100 times the lethal dose of a flu virus and then started therapy three days after infection.

“Treatment with zan-DNP is observed to eradicate even the severe viral infections where mice are inoculated” with such a high load, the researchers wrote. “Considering that a single intranasal or intraperitoneal dose of zan-DNP yields a complete response, we suggest that further development of zan-DNP as a universal anti-influenza therapy is warranted.”

The scientists explained that zan-DNP therapy also has a key advantage over vaccines. “The immune component of the zan-DNP therapy does not require an ability to predict which viral strains will emerge during the forthcoming flu season,” as the compound will target all subtypes of influenza A and B.”

The researchers also noted that “the potent eradication by zan-DNP of advanced infections involving very high viral loads was not anticipated,” considering what they knew about antiviral therapy of this kind and vaccine research. “the ability of zan-DNP to yield complete responses in mice infected with 100 times the MLD50 of influenza virus up to 3 days after inoculation was not predicted from data on vaccinated individuals receiving the traditional nontargeted zanamivir.”

Human trials will have to show that the drug is effective and safe before being used in flu therapy.

“We chose to start our tests with influenza virus because the results can often be applied to other enveloped viruses,” Low said. The professor explained that the same therapy can be used against hepatitis, HIV, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and even COVID-19.

Low’s startup Eradivir will commercialize the technology.