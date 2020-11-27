If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Blood oxygen saturation is an indicator of a possible coronavirus infection, and there’s a simple little device that lets you monitor your blood oxygen levels.

It’s called a pulse oximeter, and you can get one today at Amazon for just $15 thanks to a special coupon.

The coronavirus pandemic has been raging for nearly a year now, so we’ve all been learning a lot more than we ever wanted to know about personal protective equipment. We now all know you need high-quality face masks to protect against contracting and spreading COVID-19. The best in the business right now are AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 masks, both of which are FDA-authorized and certified by NIOSH to work as well or even better than 3M N95 masks. We also all know that you need to carry Purell hand sanitizer with you at all times and clean surfaces with Clorox wipes, and Amazon has the best prices on the entire internet.

There is one thing that some people still don’t realize, however, and it’s that there’s one more thing everyone should have on hand at all times during the pandemic.

Since COVID-19 primarily attacks the lungs, a decrease in blood oxygen saturation is a telltale sign of a COVID-19 infection. In fact, many experts say blood oxygen levels often drop even before any other coronavirus symptoms appear, and even in asymptomatic cases where no visible symptoms ever develop. But how do you know if your blood oxygen levels are dropping?

What you might not be aware of is that you don’t need to visit a hospital to check your blood oxygen saturation. All you need is a simple device like the popular Wellue 60F Fingertip Pulse Oximeter. Press the power button, pop it on your finger, and you’ll get a remarkably accurate reading in no time. According to the Mayo Clinic, normal readings should be between 94 and 100 — and anything below 90 is considered unhealthy, so call your doctor right away.

This particular model is a great value at $30, but a discount and an extra $5 off when you use the coupon code 5XEIZ5N8 slash the price to an all-time low of just $14.94! The same brand also has a high-tech ring called the Wellue O2Ring that can monitor your blood oxygen levels constantly and beam the data to your smartphone. It retails for a hefty $260, but a discount and the coupon code ATOCUASX slashes that all the way down to just $107.99. Finally, the smartphone connected Wellue FS20F Fingertip Pulse Oximeter that normally costs $66 is down to $23.99 with coupon code LDVHKHG4.

Now, for the potentially bad news: you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber to get the extra discounts. If you’re not, only the coupon codes will work for you.

Wellue 60F Fingertip Pulse Oximeter – $14.94 (reg. $30)

ACCURATE AND PROFESSIONAL: Our fingertip oxygen accurately monitors measure O2 level, Pulse Rate, Perfusion Index and Pulse Strength in 8 seconds. Automatically powers on/off.

TWO MEASURING MODE: Spot check and continuous measuring for optional. With analysis result of pulse rhythm displayed on the screen.

BUILD-IN MEMORY: Up to 12 groups data of O2 level and Pulse Rate in record list screen. Quickly view your last 12 times historical data with one click.

Wellue Fingertip Pulse Oximeter 60F, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Alarm, Batteries, Car… List Price:$29.99 Price:$14.94 with coupon code 5XEIZ5N8 You Save:$9.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wellue FS20F Fingertip Pulse Oximeter – $23.99 (reg. $66)

ACCURATE AND RELIABLE: 26% OFF. Accurately measures your blood oxygen saturation levels(SpO2 ), pulse rate, pulse strength and pulse waveform and display them conveniently on a large OLED screen.

WARNINGS FOR ABNORMAL READINGS: The value on screen will flash when abnormal SpO2 or pulse rate is detected. Keep an eye on your SpO2 and PR.

FREE APP FOR ANDROID AND iOS: Use App at no additional cost. Record and store a reading up to 10 hours continuously. (ONLY record when APP is running) View real time data, graphic report and trends of blood oxygen saturation and heart rate.

Wellue Pulse Oximeter Fingertip Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Batteries & Lanyard for We… List Price:$65.99 Price:$23.99 with coupon code LDVHKHG4 You Save:$26.00 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wellue O2Ring Wearable Pulse Oximeter – $107.99 (reg. $260)

COMFORTABLE SOFT RING SENSOR: The lightest, smallest ring sensor for overnight continuous monitoring, durable and adapt to most fingers.

PROFESSIONAL APP & PC REPORT: Free APP & PC software provides graphic sleep report and trends of health data, reviewing real-time data in APP dashboard. Unlimited sharing of PDF and CSV reports.

ABNORMAL DATA MARKING: If the Sp-O2 level is lower than the preset threshold and heart rate is lower or higher than the preset threshold, the device will tell you and mark it in the report to help you develop a healthy lifestyle.

Wellue O2Ring Wearable Sleep Monitor - Bluetooth Health Tracker with Free APP & PC Report List Price:$259.99 Price:$107.99 with coupon code ATOCUASX You Save:$80.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

