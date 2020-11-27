If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Make it easy to clean up during the holidays with a robot vacuum.

Now is the time to scoop up a deal for them, as Amazon’s Black Friday sale is upon us.

From iRobot Roomba options to an Ecovac DEEBOT, there are a ton on sale.

If you’re the one in your family who hosts a lot of holidays, you know all the preparation that it takes. You need to make sure that you have a good system down and a schedule for when things have to go in the oven. Nobody wants to be eating cold items or waiting forever for dinner. We kid because we know how hectic the holidays are and we thank those who do host. But there’s another portion that many people don’t think much about when it comes to hosting, and that’s cleaning up.

Take some of the headache out of your day by getting a robot vacuum. It makes all the sense in the world, as it’s one less thing you actually have to worry about. Having to use a push vacuum is such old-school thinking. Thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, there are a ton of options for robot vacuums to make your life simpler.

Today’s Best Black Friday Deal

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You have to make sure that you visit the BGR Black Friday hub which is always going to be updating with the best deals over the Black Friday day sales. You’ll be able to pick up all kinds of deals, including the best ones on TVs, kitchen gadgets, wireless headphones and speakers, laptops, and so much more. We’ve done our homework to introduce the best deals available to you.

Whether you’re looking for a premiere model from iRobot or whether you’re interested in an Ecovac DEEBOT, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the Amazon Black Friday sale for other items that you may be in need of, including pandemic essentials, Amazon devices, a ton of clothing sales, and so much more. It’s the best day of the year to shop, so you might as well save money while you’re at it.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$179.00 You Save:$100.99 (36%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$200.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Hard Flo… List Price:$279.99 Price:$149.00 You Save:$130.99 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 2-in-1 Vacuuming and Mopping Robot with Smart Navi 3.0 Systematic Clean… List Price:$699.99 Price:$403.08 You Save:$296.91 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair, C… List Price:$379.99 Price:$249.00 You Save:$130.99 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works wi… List Price:$399.99 Price:$299.00 You Save:$100.99 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mop- Wi-Fi Connected, Precision Jet Spray, Smart Map… List Price:$499.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$100.99 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, Multi-Floor Mapping, Lidar Navigation, No-go Zones, Sele… Price:$359.99 w/coupon Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and Mop with Adaptive Routing,Multi-Floor Mapp… List Price:$590.00 Price:$419.90 You Save:$170.10 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, Internal Route Plan with 2000Pa Strong Suction, 2… List Price:$349.99 Price:$239.99 You Save:$110.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Tangle-free Suction , Slim, Automatic Self-Charging Robotic… List Price:$159.99 Price:$109.99 You Save:$50.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Eureka Groove Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi Connected, App, Alexa & Remote Controls, Self-Chargin… List Price:$199.99 Price:$109.00 w/coupon You Save:$40.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Wi-Fi, Super-Thin, 1500Pa Suction, Bo… List Price:$299.99 Price:$179.99 You Save:$120.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Super-Thin, 2000P… List Price:$279.99 Price:$175.99 You Save:$104.00 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

ILIFE A4s Pro Robot Vacuum, 2000Pa Max Suction, ElectroWall, Remote Control, Slim, Thin, Quiet,… List Price:$169.99 Price:$129.98 You Save:$40.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Neato Robotics D4 Laser Guided Smart Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected, Ideal for Carpets, Hard Fl… List Price:$429.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$180.00 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.