SpaceX gained regulatory approval to offer its high-speed internet service, Starlink, in Canada.

The company hopes to provide high-speed data service to individuals in areas where it just hasn’t been available before.

In the United States and Canada, rural customers are often left with few or no options for high-speed internet service.

SpaceX’s Starlink satellite-based internet service aims to provide high-speed data to places where it just wasn’t available previously, and the company just took a big step toward that goal. The company has reportedly gained regulatory approval from Canada’s Innovation, Science and Economic Development Ministry. With that red tape out of the way, the company is free to offer its service in the country when it’s ready.

Starlink has gained a lot of attention in the United States as a potential alternative to high-priced cable internet providers, but its aim, at least at first, will be to provide individuals in rural areas with high-speed data access they’ve never had the option of before. Clearing the way for a similar rollout in Canada means that SpaceX can focus on its home country and neighboring Canada as it continues to launch more and more satellites and eventually offer its services on a global scale.

SpaceX has been regularly launching new batches of Starlink satellites into orbit around Earth. Those satellites have been a bit of a headache for astronomers, but the company shows no signs of slowing down. Eventually, the company plans to have tens of thousands of satellites in orbit, and at that point, the constellation will be powerful enough to handle a huge amount of data from all over the world.

For now, though, SpaceX’s attention lies on getting the service up and running on a smaller scale in the United States. Much has been made around how fast the data service could be, and how much SpaceX might charge as a monthly fee. It’s looking increasingly likely that the service will provide speeds in line with most cable internet providers, and monthly costs will likely be similar as well.

But why both creating this whole new kind of internet service if it can’t undercut or outperform the competition? The answer is actually quite obvious. Right now, cable providers dominate in cities, but rural areas are completely underserved. Individuals not within city limits are often forced to opt for much slower speeds from small-scale local providers, while the prices for those services are often higher than what their city-dwelling peers pay.

Starlink could completely change that, giving the huge number of people without access to affordable high-speed data an easy-to-use option. If it manages to pull that off, it would be a huge deal, and now with Canada in its sights, it’s clear that the company’s plans are beginning to truly take shape.