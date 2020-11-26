By Maren Estrada
November 26th, 2020 at 7:58 AM

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

  • Black Friday 2020 is here, with the lowest prices of 2020 on tens of thousands of best-selling products from across every popular category.
  • In this massive roundup, we’ll show you all the hottest Black Friday 2020 deals you can get right now.
  • Popular products are selling out fast, so you’ll need to hurry or you could miss some amazing opportunities.
  • See more of the hottest deals in Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 deals hub!

~~CLICK HERE TO REFRESH AND SEE ALL THE LATEST DEALS~~

Bargain hunters, start your engines because Black Friday 2020 has arrived! There have been incredible sales running all week long, but none of them compare to the crazy deals you’ll find on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday 2020. That’s right… the REAL Black Friday blowout sales have finally kicked off. The problem, of course, is that there are thousands and thousands of deep discounts out there today, so it’s impossible for the average person to find all the best deals. Lucky for you… that’s why we’re here!

We hope you’re sitting down because you’re in for a wild ride this year.

The Amazon Black Friday 2020 hub is the place to find all of Amazon’s hottest Black Friday deals that are available right now. There are so many crazy sales going on, however, that it’s easy to get lost in there. That’s why we’re going to showcase the best of the best right here in this roundup.

BGR’s Hottest Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks certified by NIOSH to work even better than 3M N95 masks are discounted for Black Friday! List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Most of our readers will be able to wrap up their holiday shopping in no time at all because there are so many deep discounts out there on products that make perfect Christmas and Chanukah gifts. Interestingly, however, the hottest deals our readers are shopping for right now are still Amazon’s shocking discounts on coronavirus pandemic essentials. It’s not too surprising since the pandemic is now completely out of control across most of the country, but it’s still a surprise to see when Black Friday is normally reserved for other types of purchases.

The best-selling item among our readers right now is a rare discount on FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks. These masks are certified by NIOSH to filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles, they’re 15% off thanks to an on-site coupon you can clip, and they’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks that work better than almost every 3M N95 mask out there. NIOSH-certified AccuMed KN95 masks and Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are also both on sale at the lowest prices in months, so our readers have been swarming Amazon to stock up.

Once you’ve loaded up on masks and Purell so you’re ready for the long winter, it’s time to check out all the other amazing deals Amazon is offering now that the retailer’s Black Friday 2020 sale has begun. Here are some of the deep discounts you’ll find in our roundup today:

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Scroll down to see all the hottest deals in Amazon’s big Black Friday sale, and you’ll find hundreds more in the Amazon Black Friday 2020 hub.

Pandemic essentials

AccuMed Face Mask, Protective Face Mask (10 Count) List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… List Price:$75.60 Price:$51.90 You Save:$23.70 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
PURELL 902210BX Sanitizing Hand Wipes, 5 x 7, 100/Box Price:$24.99 ($0.25 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… List Price:$26.25 Price:$22.31 You Save:$3.94 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) Price:$17.96 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus scent, 2 fl oz Pump Bo… Price:$51.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 Liter Flip Cap Bottle (Pack of 4)… List Price:$70.00 Price:$50.44 ($0.37 / Fl Oz) You Save:$19.56 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Lysol Disinfectant Wipes Lemon & Lime Blossom 110 ct (Pack of 6) Price:$99.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon devices

All-new Ring Video Doorbell â€“ 1080p HD vide… $69.99 All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker wi… $28.99 Echo Show 5 -- Smart display with Alexa â€“ s… $44.99 Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa… $29.99 Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 $149.99 Introducing Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh W… $183.00 Ring Indoor Cam, Compact Plug-In HD security… $44.99 All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart… $79.99 Introducing Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voi… $17.99 Blink Mini â€“ Compact indoor plug-in smart s… $24.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Smart home

Kasa Smart (HS103P4) Plug by TP-Link, Smart H… $26.99 $6.75/Piece Kasa Smart (HS103P2) Plug, WiFi Outlet works… $14.99 MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-… $29.98 Puppy Hachi Infinite M1 - Mini Smart Portable… $849.10 with coupon code HOHXPYYA Arlo Pro 3 Spotlight Camera | 3 Camera Securi… $399.99 Arlo VMC2030-100NAS Essential Spotlight Camer… $99.99 Arlo AVD1001B Video Doorbell | HD Video Quali… $99.99 SYLVANIA General Lighting 73661 Smart LED lig… $35.65 ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control, Sm… $199.00 ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen $149.00 Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for Smar… $79.00 Flexispot Standing Desk Height Adjustable Des… $199.99 Flexispot Standing Desk 48 x 24 Inches Height… $229.99 Flexispot Standing Desk Electric Quick Instal… $249.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Wireless headphones and speakers

Apple AirPods Pro $169.99 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $149.99 Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $119.00 Sonos Move - Battery-powered Smart Speaker, W… $299.00 Sonos Beam - Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon A… $399.00 Sonos Sub (Gen 3) - The Wireless Subwoofer Fo… $599.00 TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with… $26.99 TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headp… $36.99 Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noi… $278.00 Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wi… $88.00 Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Cancel… $168.00 Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth He… $199.00 Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Head… $299.00 Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II - S… $79.00 Upgraded, Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker w… $21.98 Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hifi… $29.99 Wireless Earbuds, Mpow M30 in-Ear Bluetooth H… $28.03 Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds â€“ Alexa Built-In, T… $69.99 Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds â€“ True Wireless Ear… $139.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Robot vacuums

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connecti… $179.00 iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Au… $399.00 Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with… $149.99 Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 2-in-1 Vacuuming and… $403.08 iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum - Wi-Fi… $249.00 iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot… $299.00 iRobot Braava Jet M6 (6110) Ultimate Robot Mo… $399.00 Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop, Multi-… $359.99 Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum, Robotic Vacuum Clea… $419.99 Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner,… $239.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Kitchen

CHEF iQ Worldâ€™s Smartest Pressure Cooker, P… $139.99 Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker 9 in… $69.95 Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1,Â… $69.99 Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven 7 in 1 wit… $89.99 Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1,… $89.99 Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure… $89.99 Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressu… $89.99 Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11 in 1… $129.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Gaming

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] Price:$44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
PlayStation Now: 12 Month Subscription [Digital Code] Price:$44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TVs

Sony X800H 43 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED… $448.00 SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED Q60T Series - 4K U… $597.99 Sony X800H 65 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED… $798.00 SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K U… $1,497.99 Samsung 82-inch Class QLED Q800T Series - Rea… $4,497.99 All-New Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart… $79.99 Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch Smart HD TV -… $99.99 TCL 32" 3-Series 720p ROKU Smart TV - 32S335 $119.88 All-New Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 7… $119.99 TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV (2… $179.99 All-New Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart… $199.99 All-New Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K U… $209.99 TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED ROKU TV (2019… $326.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Home entertainment

Enclave CineHome II Wireless 5.1 Home Theater… $998.98 Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Uni… $149.00 Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Pla… $24.00 Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming D… $29.00 Roku Ultra 2020 | Streaming Media Player HD/4… $69.00 Epson Home Cinema 880 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Proje… $499.99 Epson Home Cinema 1080 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Proj… $699.99 Epson Home Cinema 2250 3LCD Full HD 1080p Pro… $699.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Laptops

New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-… $1,249.99 New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-… $1,449.99 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch Retina Display, 8G… $799.99 LG Gram Laptop - 14" Full HD IPS Display, Int… $849.99 LG Gram Laptop - 14" Full HD IPS Display, Int… $1,146.99 LG Gram Laptop - 17" IPS WQXGA (2560 x 1600)… $1,483.99 LG Gram Laptop - 15.6" IPS Touchscreen, Intel… $1,496.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Electronics and accessories

Withings Thermo â€“ smart Temporal Thermomete… $69.00 Withings Sleep - Sleep Tracking Pad Under The… $74 iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digita… $23.99 Wellue Fingertip Pulse Oximeter 60F, Blood Ox… $14.94 with coupon code 5XEIZ5N8 iHealth Air Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter… $37.98 DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof… $28.79 Wireless Endoscope,DEPSTECH Upgrade 5.0MP HD… $39.99 1080P Dual-Lens Endoscope, DEPSTECH Borescope… $66.21 PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Unive… $95.96 PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Univers… $63.96
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Tags: , ,