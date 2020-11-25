Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has put forward a pretty radical idea for a stimulus plan that would give most Americans a new stimulus check.

Cuban’s stimulus plan calls for giving Americans $1,000 stimulus checks every two weeks, for two months.

The twist to this stimulus plan is that recipients would only have 10 days to spend each check, or they lose the opportunity — theoretically ensuring that this money quickly gets pumped into the general economy.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy made news on Tuesday morning when he linked the need for more federal stimulus with the way it could make a more aggressive lockdown approach to fighting the coronavirus possible on the local level.

Without that stimulus, Murphy said on CBS This Morning Tuesday, it causes too much damage to shut down businesses. “If we see transmission,” he said, “we’ll take action whether the feds are supporting financially or not, but if it’s a close call on the margin and you’ve got federal stimulus in size that can help these poor small business owners, restaurant owners, folks who are unemployed, that gives you more degrees of freedom, without question.” Of course, the arrival of that federal stimulus is still something of a question mark, as Democrats and Republicans in Congress have been gridlocked for months over the passage of a new stimulus bill — and the appropriation of funding that would provide most Americans with a new stimulus check.

The guessing game has already started in earnest about what the contours of a new stimulus plan will look like from the Biden administration, once it assumes control of the federal government in January and makes a top priority out of crafting an economic rescue bill of some sort. As we noted yesterday, there are a number of reasons to expect that many Americans’ next stimulus checks may be even bigger than the ones they got last time around.

While Senators and congressman step up their calls for party leaders to do something to advance this soon, meanwhile, there’s at least one stimulus proposal we’ve heard that arguably hasn’t been talked about enough since it was first floated a few months ago.

It comes from Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks who’s also familiar to many Americans as an investor on the ABC show Shark Tank, who’s put forward a pretty a radical idea for what he thinks the government needs to do right now in the form of coronavirus stimulus: New stimulus checks of $1,000 for every American — every two weeks, for two months.

Here’s the twist to Cuban’s idea, though, which makes it different from every other stimulus proposal you’ve heard about:

You’ve got 10 days to get rid of each $1,000 stimulus check by spending it, or you’re too late and can’t use it anymore. “I don’t care what they spend it on,” Cuban told KNX 1070 News Radio. “It could be candy, it could be rent, it could be their mortgage, it could be anything they deem necessary or that they want.”

Hopefully, Congress is listening and eventually adopts something like this, because it certainly sounds like a way to do exactly what these stimulus ideas want.

“The whole goal is to get that money every two weeks into the economy,” Cuban said about his plan, per CNBC. “Once businesses start having demand, even if they’re closed and working online, then there is a reason for them to be able to bring back employees and retain those employees if demand is sustained.”