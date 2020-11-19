If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

People call the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” because it’s so sleek and minimalistic.

Like the actual iPhone and other Apple products, the PT3 is quite expensive thanks to its $60 retail price.

Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you can take advantage of an early Black Friday deal that slashes the price to just $29.99!

There are three things in particular that our readers have been stocking up on now that the coronavirus pandemic is completely out of control in the US. First and foremost, Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 masks are Amazon’s only masks that are FDA-authorized and have been tested by NIOSH. They’re approved for medical use because NIOSH found them to be up to 99% effective at filtering small airborne particles like viruses, which is even better performance than most 3M N95 masks.

Those best-selling masks are both on sale right now with deep discounts, so it’s a great time to load up ahead of what will undoubtedly be a long winter. Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and Purell Wipes are also top sellers right now, and they’re also both down to the lowest prices we’ve seen in months.

Beyond that, there’s a fifth thing you should also grab — especially while it’s 50% off ahead of Black Friday. It’s the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, which so many people out there refer to as the “iPhone of forehead thermometers.” It’s sleek and stylish like something Apple would make, but it’s also wonderfully easy to use and accurate. This awesome no-touch forehead thermometer retails for $60, but it’s down to just $29.99 if you hurry!

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digital Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchl… List Price:$59.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$30.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the key details from the product page on Amazon’s site:

[ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE] iHealth No-Touch thermometer is backed by rigorous testing. The latest smart chip utilizes an optimized algorithm to ensure the 3 ultra-sensitive sensors precisely measure your temperature to hygienically deliver accurate results—faster, safer, and more reliably. SHIPS FROM USA

[TRI-POINT ACCURACY] An ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second while a distance and an environmental sensor combine to account for other variables, ensuring you get maximum accuracy every time you take a temperature.

[SIMPLE AND SILENT] An innovative design, intuitive single-button control, and quiet vibration alerts make the infrared thermometer ideal for quickly taking the temperatures of the elderly, adults, children, and babies—whether they are sleeping or awake.

[XL LED DISPLAY] See temperature readings at a glance on the extra-large LED screen. Readings are displayed in bright, non-disturbing white light to make them easy to see even in total darkness.

What You Get: 1x 510K cleared thermometer PT3, 2x AAA batteries, 1x Instruction manual, 1x Quick User Guide, our worry-free 12-month warranty, and friendly USA-based customer service.

