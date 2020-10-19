If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bose is known for making incredible personal audio products that are priced out of reach for most people, but sometimes the brand surprises us with a terrific value.

Such is the case with the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar, which packs big Bose sound into a compact enclosure that retails for just $250.

The Solo 5 sold out during Prime Day 2020 but then appeared back in stock this weekend for $199 — right now, however, it’s on sale at Amazon for only $169.99.

Another wildly popular deal our readers swarmed Amazon to get was the big sale on the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar. With a retail price of $250, it’s Bose’s best-selling soundbar of all time because it packs big Bose sound into a compact soundbar that’s actually quite affordable.

The bad news is that the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar sold out on Prime Day, but the good news is that it came back in stock this past weekend. Want even better news? Amazon was offering a $50 discount this past weekend, but today that discount shot up to $80! That means you can pick one up right now for just $169.99, which is truly a steal. Definitely don’t miss out on this killer deal.

Single sound bar provides better sound quality compared to your TV. The Solo 5 TV sound system is an easy solution, with advanced technologies that deliver the clear audio your TV can’t.

Dialogue mode to make every word and detail stand out

One connection to your TV. Optical audio input (digital); Coaxial audio input (digital); 3.5 mm aux input (analog).

Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from any of your devices

Universal remote controls TV, bass, Bluetooth connections and more

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black

