Amazon just announced that Prime Day takes place on October 13 and October 14 this year, but there are already several hot early Prime Day 2020 deals that are available right now.

Examples include the lowest price of all time on Amazon’s best-selling Echo Dot and $100 off a stunning all-new 50-inch 4K Fire TV.

Early Prime Day deals are available to Prime subscribers only, and we’ve rounded up the five best Prime Day 2020 deals that are already available right now at Amazon.

There’s no question that coronavirus essentials are still the best-selling items among our readers. In fact, there are two things in particular that continue to fly off the shelves by the thousands. First, we’ve got Powecom KN95 face masks. They’re the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon right now. They’ve also been fully tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99.2% of 3-micron particles, which is even better performance than most 3M N95 masks. Beyond that, Purell hand sanitizer is the other top sellers now that hard-to-find Purell 8oz pump bottles and Purell 1oz travel bottles are being sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices since the start of the pandemic.

Of course, now that Prime Day 2020 is right around the corner, we fully expect a changing of the guard here at BGR Deals. There are going to be SO many killer deals available over the next three weeks on pretty much anything and everything you can imagine, from kitchen products and home goods to laptops, smart home devices, headphones, TVs, and so much more. What you might not realize, however, is that several incredible Prime Day 2020 deals have already gone live!

The star of the show right now is a special coupon that slashes the 3rd-Gen Echo Dot down to $19.99, matching the all-time low price set last year on Prime Day. Just use the coupon code DOTPRIME2PK at checkout and you can get two Dots for $39.98. You can also save $100 on a stunning all-new 50-inch 4K Fire TV by Insignia, or shave $100 off a Toshiba 43-inch Fire TV and pick it up for just $179.99.

Wondering what else Amazon is offering Prime subscribers right now? You’ll find all the early deals in Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub (bookmark that page!), and our five favorites are all listed down below.

Two Echo Dots for $39.98

Meet Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with a fabric design. It is our most compact smart speaker that fits perfectly into small spaces.

Improved speaker quality – Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound. Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices. Create routines to start and end your day.

Connect with others – Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.

Alexa has skills – With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more.

Designed to protect your privacy – Built with multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.98 ($19.99 each) From Amazon| Use code DOTPRIME2PK

$100 off All-New Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD – Fire TV Edition

Voice remote with Alexa: Use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more.

Endless Entertainment: Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Access your favorite content: Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen.

Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV: With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.

Item arrives in packaging that reveals what’s inside and can’t be hidden.

All-New Insignia NS-50DF710NA21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $249.99 Available from Amazon

$100 off All-New Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV – Fire TV Edition

Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV and your streaming content on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.

Everything you’d expect from a remote – plus launch apps, search for TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, using just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix and HBO buttons, instantly access your favorite apps.

This TV is smart and simple in every way. Just plug it in, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. Plus, your TV keeps getting smarter with new Alexa skills and features through automatic over-the-air software updates, so that you always have the latest.

Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes in HD, from Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, and more. Plus, access tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

With Fire TV Edition it’s easy to see everything you’ve recently watched – live TV, streaming services and connected devices – in one place. Plus, you can connect your cable/satellite box or gaming console through one of the TV’s three HDMI inputs.

All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 $179.99 Available from Amazon

$100 off Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR

Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show, or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device—with no monthly fees.

Enjoy live sports, local news, late night shows, and other can’t miss TV from channels available through an HD antenna (sold separately).

Record up to 2 shows at once. Plus, store up to 75 hours of HD programming.

With a compatible Alexa-enabled device, use your voice to search for shows, control the channel guide, and manage recordings.

The most reliable video streams over Wi-Fi of any over-the-air DVR.

Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500 GB, 75 hours, DVR for cord cutters $129.99 Available from Amazon

Save up to 20% on “school supplies”

Amazon is running a big sale right now on “school supplies,” offering great additional discounts for Prime members. Why is “school supplies” in quotes? Because this sale covers WAY more than just school supplies! You’ll find deep discounts on everything from headphones and tablets to robot vacuum cleaners, pillows, massagers, a stunning Hisense 55-inch 4K smart TV, and plenty more. Oh, and there are also some killer deals on school supplies mixed in there for good measure.

Save An Extra 20% On School Supplies $5.04 - $449.90 Available from Amazon

