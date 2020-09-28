If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2020 is finally official! Amazon announced on Sunday that Prime Day 2020 will take place on October 13 and October 14 this year.

It might not be a week-long ordeal like it was last year, but you can expect thousands upon thousands of deep discounts that will be available only to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Here, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Prime Day 2020.

Ladies and gentlemen… bargain hunters of all ages… the news you’ve been waiting for has finally arrived: Prime Day 2020 is official! Amazon announced on Sunday morning that Prime Day 2020 will take place on October 13 and October 14 this year, and the retailer confirmed several important details about its biggest sales event of 2020.

Rumors have been floating around for more than a month suggesting that Prime Day 2020 was going to take place in October this year. Needless to say, things were still a bit crazy back in July when Prime Day normally takes place.

It’s true that new coronavirus case numbers are still soaring all across the United States right now, but there are several big differenced between the coronavirus pandemic now and back in July. As it pertains to Amazon and Prime Day, the biggest difference is the fact that manufacturing and supply shortages the country was experiencing during the summer are for the most part resolved. In fact, you can even get your hands on hard-to-find coronavirus prevention essentials on Amazon that are still difficult to find in most stores around the country. Examples include:

Of course, Prime Day 2020 isn’t about coronavirus essentials. Prime Day is about killer deals on everything else you might be interested in, from kitchen products and headphones to home goods, robot vacuums, smart home gadgets, Amazon devices, and more.

So, what can you expect from Prime Day 2020? Bookmark this page right now: Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub. There, you’ll find tons of information about the upcoming shopping event along with examples of Prime Day deals that will be available. As Prime Day 2020 gets closer, you might even find some early Prime Day sales on that page. You’ll also find more information in the Prime Day press release that was just published in Amazon’s press center.

As far as specific types of products you can expect to see on sale at deep discounts on Prime Day 2020, here are some highlights based on past sales and everything we know so far:

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, of course, and the BGR Deals team will obviously be covering all of the hottest Prime Day 2020 deals that hit Amazon’s site. As a reminder, the action begins at midnight PT on October 13 and ends at 11:59 PM PT on October 14, and you’ll obviously need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber in order to get any Prime Day prices available on Amazon’s site during the two-day Prime Day 2020 event. And don’t forget to bookmark Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 hub!

