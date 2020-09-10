If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has had Purell hand sanitizer in stock for a while now, but all the listings that are available regularly are from third-party sellers.

If you hurry, however, there’s an extremely rare opportunity to get Purell pump bottles sold directly by Amazon.

12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 20oz Purell pump bottles are both in stock, but they’re definitely going to sell out quickly.

When they do sell out, we’ve included a few good alternatives for you to get.

Boy oh boy, do we have some exciting news today for people who have been searching for reasonably-priced Purell hand sanitizer for sale online.

Schools are in the process of reopening all across the United States, so it’s no mystery why people are loading up on coronavirus protection essentials once again. At the very top of the list by a wide margin are Powecom KN95 face masks, which are quite possibly the best face masks you can get right now at Amazon — and that includes 3M N95 face masks that you can find in stock from time to time. These are the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized. They’ve also been tested by NIOSH and found to block up to 99.2% of small airborne particles like human coronaviruses. That’s even better performance than almost every 3M N95 mask on the market.

Powecom KN95 face masks typically cost $45 per 10-pack, but they’re on sale right now for just $26.25. That’s only $2.62 per mask! You’ll also find some other good face mask options in stock, like popular COVAFLU KN95 masks for $3.50 apiece and the lowest price ever for Amazon’s best-selling blue 3-ply face masks.

But there’s an opportunity even rarer right now on Amazon, and you’ll need to hurry if you want to get in on the action.

Anyone who recently loaded up on Purell from Amazon can rest assured that you got a decent deal since prices have really come down lately. But if you’re still in need, then today is your lucky day because you just stumbled upon the holy grail. That’s right, Purell pump bottles that have been impossible to find are finally in stock right now at Amazon. What’s more, they’re sold directly by Amazon so you’re getting the best possible price!

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (Pack of 12) -… $51.90 for 12 8oz bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel for Workplaces, Clean Scent, 20 fl oz Pump Bottle… $112.90 for 12 20oz bottles Available from Amazon

There are two listings in stock right now, and one of them is actually on sale at a discount. No, seriously… a discount on Purell! 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles typically cost $75.60 each, but you can grab them right now for only $51.90 apiece. Then there’s the 12-pack of 20oz Purell pump bottles that are basically impossible to find anywhere else. These are the large 20oz bottles of Purell, not the regular 8oz size, and you can’t even find these in stores right now. Amazon managed to get its hands on some inventory though, but we have no idea how much inventory is on hand. What we do know is that it won’t be around much longer now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag.

These will absolutely sell out — probably within an hour or two — so we’ve also rounded up some decent alternatives for you below, including 12-packs of 16oz Purell bottles, 3-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles, 6-packs of 2oz Purell bottles, and Medex hand sanitizer that’s sold across the country in stores like CVS, Whole Foods, Costco, and 7-Eleven. It has the same formulation as Purell, but it’s much less expensive right now.

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $136.09 ($0.71 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel 8 oz (Pack of 3) $31.04 for 3 8oz bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $23.50 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

Medex Hand Sanitizer, 70%+ Alcohol, Kills 99.99% of Germs (12 Pack x 4 Oz) $39.99 for 12 4oz bottles Available from Amazon

