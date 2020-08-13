If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your family from the novel coronavirus is to wear a face mask, and both of Amazon’s best-sellers are in stock right now.

Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply coronavirus face masks are on sale for $0.48 each right now, and FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks for higher-risk situations are down to $44.99 for a 10-pack.

What many people don’t realize is that there’s something else you can also wear for added protection, and we’re going to run down Amazon’s top five best-selling face shields so you can ensure you and your family are being as safe as possible.

Everyone knows that face masks are the most important tool we have to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Even lunatic anti-maskers know it, whether or not they care to admit it. COVID-19 is transmitted mainly through droplets that float in the air after being expelled from a sick person’s mouth while coughing, sneezing, yelling, or even just speaking normally. Face masks obviously help to block those droplets from reaching the air if you’re sick, and from reaching your nose or mouth if you’re healthy. Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply coronavirus face masks are on sale for $0.48 each today, and FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that block up to 99% of small airborne particles are also in stock right now. The latter option is great to have on hand for higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being indoors around other people.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $23.95 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $44.99 ($4.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

While face masks definitely help protect your mouth and nose, there’s another way the novel coronavirus can enter your body: through the eyes. Regular face masks obviously don’t cover your eyes, so there’s one more piece of personal protective equipment you should consider if you want to be as safe as possible. That’s right, we’re talking about face shields.

Amazon has a ton of different options in stock right now, so the best way to find a good face shield is to look at Amazon’s best-sellers. Here, we’ve rounded up the top five options on Amazon’s entire site. iPanda Safety face shields top the list as the #1 best-seller on Amazon, and they’re definitely high-quality shields. They’re also $10 each, however. If you’re looking for the best possible bang for your buck, check out Sunzel face shields that are on sale for just $3 each when you buy a 10-pack. And if you have young children, you’ll definitely want to take a look at the Laotie Kids face shield.

You’ll find all five of Amazon’s best-selling face shields down below.

1. iPanda Safety Face Shield 2-Pack

The full-length size provides more complete coverage than typical face shields. Wrap-around design provides over-the-top, side and front face, eyes, and nose protection. Face shield visor can be easily cleaned with water or disinfectant.

Extremely lightweight and can be used in various situations, such as laboratory work, woodworking, mowing, gardening, drilling, sanding, welding, outdoor sports, etc.

Treated with anti-fog and anti-static coating to improve maximum visibility, durable and practical. A plastic face shield is perfect for you and your family and friends.

NOTICE. Peel OFF Protective Film before first use.

2 Pack Safety Face Shield, All-Round Protection Headband with Clear Anti-Fog Lens, Lightweight… $9.95 Available from Amazon

2. Laotie Kids Anti-Fog Face Shield

[COVERING] Plastic cover offers a full-face guard against dust, droplets, and other materials. Resists corrosion with an anti-fog coating for clear visibility. Made with the highest quality materials for a variety of activities.

[COMFORT] Soft breathable padding along the headband for extended comfortable wear. Adjustable elastic strap and flexible clear plastic covering allow for the perfect fit. One size fits all children’s head shapes.

[REUSABLE] Clean your child’s face protector after every use and prior to reusing.

Laotie Kids Anti-Fog Face Protective | Protective Corrosion-Resistant Lens, Lightweight Transpa… $9.99 Available from Amazon

3. Krebs PPE Reusable Face Shield 2-Pack

MADE IN THE USA – Proudly manufactured in and shipped from the United States of America.

PREMIUM MATERIALS – Optically clear 15 mil PET plastic with anti-fog coating and soft hypoallergenic foam brow pad. Meets ASTM D-257 anti-static standard. Lightweight face shield design for hours of comfortable use. Shields can be trimmed for custom fit.

SIZING – One Size Fits Most – Youth, Teen and Adult ages 7+. Comfortably fits head sizes 19 3/4″ – 25 1/2″. Elastic can be easily stretched to accommodate larger head sizes as well. Fits over glasses and goggles.

[2 Pack] Made in USA Safety Reusable Face Shields Full Face Protection with Anti-Fog Anti-Stati… $14.99 ($7.50 / count) Available from Amazon

4. Sunzel Face Shiled 10-Pack

[3-5 Days Delivery] Professional Protection: Reusable Safety Face Shield,Large area from the eyebrows to the chin to protect against foreign aggression,Full Facial Protection from droplets, saliva,splash,oil and dust.

Full Face Shield: transparent, lightweight, comfortable, breathable, ideal for protecting your eyes, mouth, and nose from flying debris, droplets, aerosols, sprays, and splatters.

HIGH QUALITY-Materials: PET + sponge material, anti-fog, and anti-static coating treatment, clear and double-sided anti-fog effect. (Protect eyes, nose, and mouth.) Treated with anti-fog and antistatic coating to improve maximum visibility, durable and practical.

[Fulfillment By Amazon] Sunzel 10 Pieces Face Shields with 10 Bands and 10 Sponges for Man and… $31.99 ($3.20 / count) Available from Amazon

5. ArtToFrames GlassesShield

Full Face Protection: Offers 180 degree protection from saliva or any other unwanted droplets

Excellent Quality: Made of durable Acrylic and PET materials. Comes with comfort fit acrylic glasses that can fit over most eyeglasses

Replaceable and cleanable: The shield can be easily cleaned or replaced as needed

ArtToFrames GlassesShield_D_1Pack, 1 Pack, Clear $9.99 Available from Amazon

