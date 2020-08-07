Best Buy has one last big sale lined up this week, and it has some of the best deals we’ve seen all week from the nation’s top electronics retailer.

Highlights include deep discounts on Sony headphones, Sony televisions, portable speakers, and more.

Each of today’s deals lasts for one day only, so you’ll need to take advantage soon or you’ll miss out.

Those are all outstanding deals, but there’s also another big sale we wanted to put on your radar. It’s a big one-day blowout happening over at Best Buy, where tons of Sony gear is on sale on Friday only. Sony just announced the hot new Sony WH1000XM4 wireless ANC headphones and it’s up for preorder at Amazon, but apparently Best Buy is celebrating with deep discounts on other popular Sony products. Shop the entire sale right here, and you’ll find our picks for the best deals down below.

Sony – WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones

HD noise-cancelling processor QN1e

Having caught the surrounding sound, the dedicated processor gets to work. It not only cancels much noise across almost all frequencies, but also uses little power. Dual Noise Sensor technology

The dual microphones, one feed-forward and one feed-back, on the surface of the headphones catch many ambient sounds nearby, whether it’s in-flight noise, city traffic, or office chatter. Exceptional sound quality

Sony’s multitalented QN1e combines digital noise cancellation, 24-bit audio signal processing, and a digital-to-analog converter with headphone amplifier. Truly wireless design

Just your music, with no wires to get in the way. Up to 24 hours of listening

On a full charge, the headphones offer 6 hours of power, and the convenient charging case provides further three charges to keep you going throughout the day. Quick charging when you need it

Sometimes you need music, fast. If your headphones are running low on power, a 10-minute quick charge in the charging case gives you up to 90 minutes of play time. Integrated voice assistant

Enjoy entertainment, connect with friends, get information, listen to music and notifications, set reminders, and more with Google Assistant.¹ Amazing listening with new Bluetooth® 5.0 chip

Rather than relaying sound from one ear to the other, the newly developed Bluetooth chip transmits sound to the left and right ears simultaneously for an exceptional listening experience. Perfect for TV shows, movies and more

The advanced wireless connection on WF-1000XM3 synchronizes what you see on your smartphone or tablet’s screen precisely with what you hear on your headphones for enjoyable viewing. Earbuds stay snug and secure

The high-friction rubber surface keeps the noise-cancelling earbuds in your ear, so they won’t slip out unexpectedly. Ergonomic tri-hold structure

These noise-cancelling earbuds are ergonomically designed to make contact with three different points on your ear for a safe, comfortable fit. Easy-to-use magnetic charging case

Put your headphones back into the charging case, and they’ll nestle into place with a satisfying snap owing to the magnetic interior. The USB Type-C cable helps recharge the case quickly and easily, ready for another day’s listening. Be in control of your listening

The Sony | Headphones Connect app with its ambient sound control allows you to adjust the volume of background sound and gives you the option to hear voices alone. Customizable touch controls

If you want to customize your touch controls, no problem. The Sony | Headphones Connect app lets you assign alternative options, such as Google Assistant, to each earbud. Upscale digital music

Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX (DSEE HX™) upscales compressed digital music files, bringing them closer to the quality of high-resolution audio. Easy hands-free calling with simple touch controls to take and make calls Easy hands-free calling

Conversation flows freely with easy, hands-free calling. Leave your phone where it is: just speak with a tap. Touch controls

Change the track, activate your phone’s voice assistant, and take or make calls by tapping or swiping the touch panels located on each earbud with your fingertip.

Sony – WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones: $169.99 (save $60)

Sony – WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE)

Restores detail to your digital music. Bluetooth 4.1 interface

Enables simple wireless pairing with your Bluetooth-enabled device. Rechargeable battery

Offers up to 35 hours of use and lasts up to 200 hours on standby mode. Built-in microphone

Enables simple hands-free chatting via a compatible device. Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancelation (AINC)

Analyzes background sound and adjusts it for optimal performance on airplanes and other noisy environments, so you can enjoy a focused, immersive sound environment. Over-the-ear design

For a secure fit. Rotating earcups

Make travel easy. The headphones can be easily packed in a suitcase or slipped into a bag, so you can transport them securely wherever you go.

Sony – WH-CH700N Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $99.99 (save $100)

Sony – 65″ Class – X900H Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR

4K HDR Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO

See glorious 4K pictures, rich with real-world detail and texture, powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1. Even images filmed in Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality PRO using a unique 4K database. Bright and clear motion

With X-Motion Clarity™ technology, even fast action stays smooth and clear. Moving images are precisely controlled to minimize blur so that pictures remain true with less loss in brightness during high speed scenes. Enjoy the precision of true-to-life contrast

Full Array LED provides more realistic contrast by making light areas lighter and dark areas darker. Contrast is enhanced by X-tended Dynamic Range, which adjusts brightness for higher peaks in highlights and detailed blacks in shadow. TRILUMINOS Display

By widening the color spectrum, reproduces more colors than a conventional television. It analyzes and processes data in every image to make colors even more natural and precise, so pictures are closer than ever to real life. Acoustic Multi-Audio beautifully matches picture and sound

The Acoustic Multi-Audio includes two sound positioning tweeters on the sides of the TV that enable sound to follow the action for a truly immersive experience. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Immersive entertainment just as the creators intended

With support for HDR, Dolby Vision, and Netflix Calibrated Mode, Sony TVs deliver picture-perfect reality, creating an immersive and engaging cinematic experience, as the creator intended. Compatible with Google Home and Apple HomeKit

With Google Home compatibility, simply voice-control your TV and ask it to do things like control videos. Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support seamlessly integrate your iPhone and Siri devices with the TV. Control your Sony TV with Amazon Alexa

Control essential TV functions such as power, channels, volume and more. See visual responses on your TV for music and camera feeds. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Your favorite streaming apps are built-in for easy access to your favorite content. Enjoy content from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, Showtime and more. Web-based services and content require high-speed Internet service. Some services may require a subscription. Perfect for PlayStation

Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.

Sony – 65″ Class – X900H Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR: $1,299.99 (save $300)

Sony – 65″ Class – X950H Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR

Picture Processor X1 Ultimate

Analyzes content to boost color, contrast and clarity, bringing astounding realism to your content. TRILUMINOS Display

Reproduces more colors than a conventional television. It analyzes and processes data in every image to make colors even more natural and precise so pictures are closer than ever to real life. Android Smart TV

Provides a smarter viewing experience. With the Google Assistant, easily search and watch your favorite movies, get answers on screen like sports scores or weather updates, control your TV and even your home – all with your voice. Full Array LED with local dimming

Experience brighter highlights and detailed dark scenes, plus incredible contrast with X-tended Dynamic Range PRO 6x. Dazzling detail and color with 4K HDR, IMAX, and Dolby Vision

4K HDR performance is accompanied by IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Netflix Calibrated Mode for the most immersive cinematic experience. Search with your voice

With the Google Assistant, you can find the content you’re looking for using voice commands. 75″ class screen size

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room. 2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality. Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content. Built-in Google Assistant for voice control

Ask voice assistant to help you play movies, TV shows and more. Plus, control other connected devices like lights and a thermostat for a better viewing experience. Control your Sony TV with Amazon Alexa

Control essential TV functions such as power, channels, volume and more. See visual responses on your TV for music and camera feeds. Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Your favorite streaming apps are built-in for easy access to your favorite content. Enjoy content from Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, Showtime and more. Advanced TV sound

S-FORCE Front Surround Sound, DTS Digital Surround, two 10W speakers and two sound positioning tweeters offer immersive sound that matches the picture. 4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included. 3 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device. Web-based services and content require high-speed Internet service. Some services may require a subscription. Premium dual position metal stand

With outside and inside settings, you can use it on wide or narrow stands. (Available for 55″ class, 65″ class, 75″ class) Perfect for PlayStation

Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.

Sony – 65″ Class – X950H Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR: $1,599.99 (save $400)

Sony – WF-SP800N True Wireless Noise-Cancelling In-Ear Headphones

Truly wireless design

Just your music with no wires to get in the way. Secure and comfortable fit

Extensively tested in real workouts, these headphones have a secure fit that you can adjust to your ears. The soft-cushioned arc supporter and three-dimensional curved design ensure a secure, comfortable fit, so when you move, your headphones don’t. Get deep in the zone with digital noise cancellation

Cue up your workout playlist, and get in the zone. The digital noise cancelling technology reduces ambient sounds of the gym and your surrounding environments, leaving just you and the music. Long battery life plus quick charging

At a full charge, the headphones offer up to 9 hours of power, while the handy charging case provides extra 9 hours. That’s up to 18 hours of noise-free listening. With noise cancelling switched off, it’s even longer – up to 13 hours of power on a full charge, with extra 13 hours provided by the charging case, for up to 26 hours of play time. And if you’re in a hurry, 10-minute quick charging gives you up to 60 minutes of music playback with noise cancelling. Sweat- and splash-proof

The tough workout never stood a chance. With an IP55 rating, the headphones can handle sweat or splashes from rain when you’re working out. Bass that moves you

The WF-SP800N sport earbuds feature EXTRA BASS™ for seriously powerful, punchy low-end sound. Your favorite bass lines never sounded so good. Touch controls

Use intuitive touch control settings to play, stop, or skip through tracks and adjust the volume. And with the Quick Attention function, placing your finger over the earbud turns the volume right down and lets in ambient sound. So, you can instantly chat with someone without removing your headphones. If you want to customize your touch controls, no problem. The Sony Headphones Connect app lets you assign alternative options. Quick Attention mode

Communicate without taking your headphones off. Place your hand over the left earbud to turn the volume down and deactivate noise cancelling for instant conversation. Built-in microphone for hands-free calls and voice assistant commands

Take and make phone calls, even with your phone in your pocket or bag. With a high-quality built-in microphone, you’ll be able to have hands-free conversations on your smartphone with ease. Smart Listening with SENSE ENGINE™ tailors sound to you

Improved Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control now automatically detects not only your activity, but your location as well, adjusting ambient settings to optimize your listening experience. Whether you’re traveling in an airport, walking on a crowded street, or sitting in a quiet area, noise-cancelling levels are automatically balanced. Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing keeps your music sounding great even when traveling at higher altitudes. You can customize them to your preferences with the Sony Headphones Connect app. Voice assistant function (Google Assistant)

Activate your smartphone’s voice assistant with a simple touch. With a simple tap and hold of the right earbud, you can activate either your smartphone’s voice assistant or the Google Assistant built in with a simple touch.

Sony – WF-SP800N True Wireless Noise-Cancelling In-Ear Headphones: $149.99 (save $50)