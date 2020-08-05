Best Buy has another big sale lined up today and it’s packed with limited-time deals you won’t want to miss.

The star of the show is a one-day deal that slashes $150 off the price of the best-selling Dyson V7 Animal cordless stick vacuum, but there’s plenty more you’ll want to check out as well.

Have you seen our Deals channel today? It’s packed full of great bargains on all the coronavirus essentials and best-selling gadgets you could possibly want. Highlights include 3M N100 face masks that block 99.97% of small airborne particles as opposed to around 95% for N95 and KN95 masks for $30 less than normal, best-selling MagiCare KN95 face masks on sale for $1.25 each, SupplyAID KN95 face masks under $4 each, Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply coronavirus face masks for $0.48 each thanks to a discount and a coupon, cases of 250 Purell bottles sold by Amazon itself with a $98 discount, 12-packs of 16-ounce Purell bottles at a new lower price, 1,000ml Purell refills for $40 each plus shipping, 6-packs of Suave hand sanitizer for $26.94, AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case at a new all-time low price, popular Alexa-enabled Wi-Fi smart plugs for $5.10 apiece, the ultimate portable charger that’s like nothing you’ve seen before on sale for $39.99 instead of $60, a one-day sale that slashes the best-selling LifeStraw to just $11.99, 25% off Cosori’s best air fryer, and more.

If you’re looking for even more great deals, Best Buy is hosting a terrific sale that’s packed full of one-day deals including a huge $150 discount on the wildly popular Dyson V7 Animal cordless stick vacuum. You can see all the deals on Best Buy’s site right here, and our favorites are down below.

Dyson – V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum

Keeps carpets and hard floors looking great

Care for surfaces of all types with flexible cleaning options. Cordless design

The built-in battery provides up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction. Dyson digital motor V7

Engineered for powerful suction on carpets and hard floors. Bagless technology

Saves time and energy with no bags to buy or replace. Strong suction power from start to finish

Cyclonic technology separates dirt from the air, preventing it from clogging filters and ensuring consistently strong suction power. 2 Tier Radial cyclones

The 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture more fine dust. Convertible design

Quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean ups, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Direct-drive cleaner head deep cleans

Stiff nylon bristles get ground-in dirt out of carpets while carbon fiber filaments remove fine dust from hard floors. Tools Included

Mini motorhead, combination tool, crevice tool, and docking station. Easily reaches up high

Lightweight and balanced for floor to ceiling cleaning. Cleans up top, down low and in-between. Hygienic dirt ejector

Empties dust from the bin in a single action, so you have no need to touch the dirt. Convenient docking station

Stores and charges the machine, and holds additional attachments. So it’s always ready to go.

Dyson – V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum: $249.99 (save $150)

Hover-1 – Journey Foldable Electric Scooter

Reaches speeds up to 14 mph

You can ride anytime, anywhere. 36V UL certified battery pack

Simple to charge with the provided easy-to-use charger. Foldable design

Offers a convenient, stylish, and exciting form of transportation. Weight capacity of 264 lbs.

Ensures safe riding. Electronic and foot brakes

Help the scooter come to a complete stop safely. 8.5″ tires

Allow for greater stability.

Hover-1 – Journey Foldable Electric Scooter: $299.99 (save $50)

Amazfit – Bip Smartwatch

Compatible with select iPhone® models and Android phones

So you can stay connected while your phone stays out of sight. Missed calls, SMS, email, social apps and incoming calls notifications

Keep you updated on day-to-day happenings. Simple navigation and clear visuals

1.28″ LCD touch-screen display with 176 x 176 resolution. Built-in GPS

Delivers reliable location information. IP68-rated dustproof, splashproof and water-resistant design

Defends your smartwatch against submersion in up to 5′ of water. Wireless connection to your device

Bluetooth technology provides a reliable wireless connection. Comprehensive monitoring

Tracks distance, time, speed, calories burned, sleep activity and heart rate. Vibrate mode

Quietly alerts you to a range of notifications, such as incoming e-mails, calls and text messages, as well as upcoming calendar events. Built-in 190 mAh lithium-polymer battery

Offers up to 30 days of use on a single 2.5-hour charge.

Amazfit – Bip Smartwatch: $46.99 (save $23)

Blendtec – Designer 650 Blender

Take a serving of your favorite drink on the go

The 36-oz. blending cup makes it easy to whip up your favorite smoothies. Accommodates medium portions

The medium-size, tough, durable, and see-through 36-oz. pitcher allows you to make smoothies and drinks to share with your friends and family members. Eight speeds for versatile use

Customize your mixture’s consistency by controlling blade speeds at eight different levels. Also, includes a pulse function. Blend cycle icons

The touch area features illuminated easy-to-read icons that enable you to effortlessly select signature blend cycles. These cycles are optimized to deliver great blends with a single touch. Easily blend frozen fruit and ice

The 1560W commercial grade motor provides reliable power. It’s strong enough to drive the aggressive blade in high-performance jars, so you don’t need a messy plunger. Innovative touch slider

Gives you every bit of control you need. Touch anywhere on the slider to jump right to any speed, and slide your finger up and down to fine-tune your blend. Finely balanced direct drive

The precision-machined socket connects directly to the motor, resulting in a finely balanced motor assembly, to reduce vibration and noise, a critical function with such motor speeds, and increases reliability. Keep cool, live longer

The revolutionary airflow design keeps the blender cooler. A cooler motor means a longer life. Sometimes less is more

The blender fits easily under most cabinetry, and its slender design minimizes its presence while stealing the spotlight.

Blendtec – Designer 650 Blender: $249.99 (save $250)

AeroGarden – Bounty Elite 9-Pod App Controlled

Up to nine plants capacity

Offers more room for plants to grow and a large fill port for easy watering. 50W LED grow light

Gives your plants the full spectrum of sunlight they need to grow. Up to 24″ of growing height

Suitable for herbs, lettuces, tomatoes and more. Grow healthier food

Enjoy liquid plant food from non-GMO seeds that never contain pesticides or herbicides. AeroGarden app

With the AeroGarden app, your plants will tell you when they need water or nutrients with friendly alerts on your phone. Comes with nine-pod seed kit

Start your countertop garden with gourmet herbs, heirloom salad, red heirloom cherry tomatoes, or cascading petunias. Easy-to-use four-color touch-screen control panel

Gives you a real-time status of your garden for hassle-free maintenance. Large capacity bowl

Allows for longer periods between filling. Automatic reminders

Remind you when to add water and liquid plant food to keep your plant babies happy. Vacation mode

Helps plants thrive when you’re out of town.

AeroGarden – Bounty Elite 9-Pod App Controlled: $279.99 (save $150)