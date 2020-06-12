Best Buy launched a big 3-day sale on Friday that runs all weekend long, packing tons of great deals aimed at “dads and grads .”

Shoppers will find deep discounts on popular products from Apple, Beats by Dr. Dre, Samsung, Microsoft, Sony, and many more top brands.

Here, we’ve collected our picks for the 10 best deals available in this big sale at Best Buy.

Those deals are fantastic and you should check them all out to ensure you don’t miss anything. That said, there’s one more big sale that you also definitely need to check out. It’s Best Buy’s annual “dads and grads” sale that just kicked off on Friday, and it runs for three days until the end of the day on Sunday. You can shop the entire sale right here on Best Buy’s site, and be sure to take a look below to see our picks for the 10 best bargains available in this big sale.

Save $100 on iPhone 11

Apple AirPods

Automatically on, automatically connected Easy setup for all your Apple devices² Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri Double-tap to play or skip forward New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices Charges quickly in the case Case can be charged using the Lightning connector Rich, high-quality audio and voice Seamless switching between devices Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple AirPods: $139.99 (save $19.01)

Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 5

Always-On Retina display 30% larger screen² Swimproof³ ECG app¹ Electrical and optical heart sensors Built-in compass Elevation Emergency SOS⁴ Fall detection S5 SiP with up to 2x faster 64-bit dual-core processor

Save up to $200 on MacBook Pro 13″ with Touch Bar

Tenth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Backlit Magic Keyboard Touch Bar and Touch ID Intel Iris Plus Graphics Ultrafast SSD Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life* 802.11ac Wi-Fi Force Touch trackpad Available in space gray and silver The latest version of macOS

Save up to $1,050 on MacBook Pro 15.4″ with Touch Bar

9th generation 8-core Intel Core i9 processors Brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology Touch Bar and Touch ID Radeon Pro 560X graphics with 4GB of video memory Ultrafast SSD Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports Up to 10 hours of battery life* 802.11ac Wi-Fi Latest Apple-designed keyboard Force Touch trackpad Available in space gray and silver

Samsung – 75″ Class – Q60T Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR

100% color volume with Quantum Dot*

Quantum dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes.* Dual LED

A system of dedicated warm and cool LED backlights enhance contrast details. Quantum HDR

Expands the range of color and detail beyond what’s possible on HDTV’s. Smart TV powered by Tizen

Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience. Quantum processor 4K Lite

This ultra-fast processor optimizes content for QLED and transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K. 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution)

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality. Motion Rate 120

Enjoy high-speed action with good motion clarity. Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

Samsung – 75″ Class – Q60T Series – 4K UHD TV – Smart – LED – with HDR: $1,499.99 (save $200)

HP – 14″ Laptop – AMD Athlon Silver – 4GB Memory – 128GB SSD

14″ display

BrightView glossy screen maintains the vivid colors in your photos and videos. Typical 1366 x 768 HD resolution. WLED backlight. 4GB system memory for basic multitasking

Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once. 128GB solid state drive (SSD)

While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery. AMD Radeon Graphics

Integrated graphics chipset with shared video memory provides solid image quality for Internet use, movies, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.24 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats. Wireless-AC connectivity (1×1, 433 Mbps)

Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N (150 Mbps). Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. Gigabit Ethernet LAN port. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office 365. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – 14″ Laptop – AMD Athlon Silver – 4GB Memory – 128GB SSD: $239.99 (save $50)

HP – Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD

14″ Full HD multitouch screen

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient WLED backlight. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1035G1 mobile processor

Smart quad-core, eight-way processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don’t. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. 360° flip-and-fold design

Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes. Intel® UHD Graphics

On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming. Weighs 3.55 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Ultrathin and ultralight for maximum portability, featuring a smaller screen size and omitting the DVD/CD drive to achieve the compact form factor. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 6 – 802.11 ax)

Flexible, dual-band connectivity w/ greater reliability thanks to two data streams and antennas. Connect to a Wi-Fi router to experience GB Wi-Fi speeds nearly 3X faster vs. standard Wi-Fi 5 w/ improved responsiveness for even more devices. Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications. Full-size island-style ash silver keyboard with numeric keypad

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access. Alexa Built-In*

With Alexa on your PC, you can voice control your day at home and on the go. Just ask, and Alexa can add an appointment to your calendar, turn on the lights, set a reminder, or play today’s hits. Basic software package included

30-days trial of Microsoft Office 365. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD: $599.99 (save $150)

Sony – WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Keep music going all day

Keep your tunes playing all day long, and then some. The built-in rechargeable battery delivers up to 35 hours of listening on a single charge. Bluetooth wireless technology

Listen to your favorite tracks wirelessly with a Bluetooth wireless technology by pairing your smartphone or tablet. Pair your smartphone or tablet with these headphones, and you can enjoy your music and even control playlists and volume right from your headphones. Hear it all with 30mm drivers

Enjoy more of the detail in all your favorite songs owing to 30mm dome drivers, which deliver dynamic sound from a compact, lightweight unit. Swivel design makes travel easy

Take these headphones anywhere you go. A swivel design makes it simple and safe to store them when you’re on the move. The earcups swivel flat for easy packing in a suitcase or slipping into a bag. Built-in microphone for hands-free calls and voice-assistant commands

Take and make calls without ever touching your phone. With a high-quality built-in microphone, you’ll be able to have hands-free conversations on your smartphone with ease. Voice assistant at your service

Check the weather, get the latest news and more using just your voice. Press the multifunction button twice, and you’ll get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant. USB Type-C charging

The next generation of recharging technology comes to the CH510 wireless headphones with USB Type-C charging.

Sony – WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $38.00 (save $21.99)