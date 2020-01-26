If you love Pixar shorts, make the Disney+ series ‘Short Circuit’ your next binge

A ton of bingeable new content is coming to Disney’s new streaming service in February, including movies like The Sandlot, Toy Story 4, and Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King. All of that is a reminder of just how extensive Disney’s massive catalog of films and shows really is, which should keep subscribers of Disney+ plenty busy in the weeks and months ahead. Best of all, the base price of $6.99/month makes subscribing to the still relatively new service a fantastic deal that’s pretty hard to beat.
With all that content that’s being added to Disney+ bit by bit, however, fans of the service may soon find themselves running into the same problem as Netflix subscribers — figuring out just what the heck to watch, when your available choices are so numerous. Accordingly, if you’re done with The Mandalorian and looking for something else to check out, we would like to recommend the following series for anyone who’s a fan of Pixar’s beloved shorts. It’s a Disney+ series called Short Circuit.
According to Disney, Short Circuit is also the name of an experimental program whereby anyone at Walt Disney Animation Studios can pitch an idea that could end up being chosen to serve as the basis of an animated short. “The goal of the program is to take risks, surface new and diverse storytelling voices at the Studio and experiment with new technical innovation in the film-making process.”
The result are shorts you can check out now like Puddles, which Disney says focuses on an adventurous young boy who discovers “that puddles can be portals to a fantastical world, but (who) struggles to get his sister’s attention away from her phone to see the magic in the world around her.”
On Friday, a batch of 14 Short Circuit titles got added to the Disney+ library of content, with all of the films running for just a few minutes, making for a pleasant binge session. Some of the creative talent behind them has worked on hit films for the entertainment company like Frozen, so the results should definitely appeal to almost anyone.
In addition to Puddles, here are descriptions from Disney about the other shorts in this batch:
- Exchange Student: Life is hard enough for an exchange student at a new school, but as the only earthling at a school for aliens, the central character in this fanciful story is the ultimate outsider and must prove her worth to be accepted by her unusual new classmates.
- Lucky Toupee: This clever bit of balderdash lifts the lid on an original tale about a hijacked hairpiece, a gang of larcenous leprechauns, and a budding romance.
- Just A Thought: An awkward 12-year-old boy named Ollie experiences “bubble trouble” when his true feelings for a girl are embarrassingly revealed in the form of a physical thought bubble.
- Cycles: A story-centered around the true meaning of creating a home and the life that it holds inside its walls.
- Lightning In A Bottle: During a thunderstorm, a young boy’s effort to capture lightning in a glass bottle as part of a science fair project succeeds beyond his wildest expectations, but he’s shocked when he discovers the consequences of this unnatural feat.
- The Race: Grim desperately needs one more soul to win his work competition, but his last scheduled collection at a rigorous bike race turns his world upside-down. At the finish line, he learns that life is not always about the trophy at the end of the race.
- Hair-Jitsu: A young girl faces off against an evil hairdresser as she goes through imaginative lengths to avoid her first haircut.
- Downtown: A commuter’s disappointment in missing the bus turns into a colorful and unexpected joyride when the surrounding street art bursts to life, revealing the heart of the city from an entirely new perspective.
- Jing Hua: A grieving martial artist pays tribute to her recently departed teacher by creating a painted world using a magical form of kung fu.
- Drop: A newly-formed raindrop falls to earth for the first time and has an unlikely and heartfelt encounter with a young girl that proves to be uplifting for both.
- Zenith: A luminous, ethereal stag bounds effortlessly through a dark expanse of the universe, leaving a galaxy of stars in its wake. When it accidentally creates a black hole that threatens to devour everything in sight, the stag is forced to make a decision that will leave a lasting impression.
- Elephant In The Room: A lost baby elephant is taken in by a boy and his father to work on their banana plantation. As the two quickly bond, the boy discovers that his new best friend yearns for her family and home in the wild.
- Fetch: A child wants to play fetch with her pet. Unfortunately he’s wandered deep into an imposing forest.