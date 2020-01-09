Become an Amateur Meteorologist With the Help of These Weather Stations

Some people are flat out terrified of the weather. It’s really hard to blame them, as there have been an increasing number of disastrous storms all over the United States in the past ten years. But if you’re someone who stresses out over snow and worries about driving when it’s raining, you have a legitimate concern because it can be scary out there. In order to better understand the weather, if you don’t think you can trust your local weatherman or the weather app on your phone, getting a weather station for your home is a smart decision. A weather station can be placed on your roof or outside your house in order to provide you with pertinent information when it comes to the current and future forecast. For those people who love watching The Weather Channel and are fascinated with what’s going on around their area, any of the three weather stations we’ve highlighted are meant for them. Let’s take a look.

Best Overall Weather Station

For those who really take weather forecasts seriously, let us suggest purchase the Davis Instruments 6250 Vantage Vue Wireless Weather Station. The really impressive aspect of this weather station is just how much information it provides you. You will get the current weather temperature, both indoor and outdoor, the weather conditions, humidity, barometric pressure, wind speed, wind direction, dew point, rainfall, moon phases, sunrise and sunset times, graphing of weather trends, alarms and more. You really can’t ask for better readings when it comes to something you’ll be installing at your home. It includes an Integrated Sensor Suite as well as an LCD console. It comes with mounting hardware, but you will have to purchase a mounting pole yourself. The LCD console features an easy-to-read, backlit 3″ x 4.375″ screen with a glow-in-the-dark keypad, making it simple to use at nighttime. It ensures consistent transmission up to 1,000 feet away from the integrated sensor to the console. There isn’t much that needs installing and it shouldn’t take you very long.

Best Smart Weather Station

Now you won’t have to be standing in front of your console to know what’s going on in the forecast. Thanks to the Ambient Weather WS-2902A Smart WiFi Weather Station, you’ll have all the information in the palm of your hand. You can monitor what’s going on at home when you’re away from your house or apartment, thanks to the Wi-Fi connected station that will transmit the data to your smartphone. Using the Weather Underground app on your computer, tablet or mobile device, you’ll get a bevy of information. This weather station will measure wind speed and direction, rainfall, outdoor temperature, humidity, solar radiation and UV levels, humidity, barometric pressure, dew point, wind chill and heat index. You’ll be receiving a bright, LCD color display that you can place inside your home to give you great readings while you’re there. It provides wind speed in 16 seconds of real time and is calibrated for all measuring parameters. The controls on the console provide you with a high, low, or off setting to make reading it easier. You’ll even see the time and date. It works with a 5V DC adapter that’s included and also can be used with a three AAA battery backup.

Best Value Weather Station

Not everyone needs to know the heat index at a current time. For those who want more than just the temperature but don’t need all the bells and whistles of the previous two stations, there’s the AcuRite 00589 Pro Color Weather Station. This comes with an incredibly user-friendly console that gives you the information you want. This comes with a 3-in-1, high precision, wireless weather sensor that will measure the temperature, humidity and wind speed. The screen will tell you what the daily, monthly, and all-time high and low records are and the historical chart shows the temperature, wind speeds and barometric pressure trends for the past 12 hours. This unique machine has a bright and colorful display with an adjustable dimmer that is easily set up and mounted. It can be powered by electricity or backed up by batteries. It is totally wireless and works even in weather temperatures as low as -40°.