You Can Remove Blackheads Thanks to These Easy-To-Use Tools

For many people, self care and beauty routines can be an important part of their daily lives. Sometimes, it’s not even about the physical transformation but, rather, the way it can impact one’s confidence and overall mental state. Perhaps one of the most transformative — and not to mention highly-customizable — processes out there is a daily skincare routine. And a key part of each and every skincare routine should be the removal of blackheads and clogged pores. This can even be a bit of a guilty pleasure for some (look no further than Dr. Pimple Popper’s YouTube channel for proof of that notion). However, if you want to remove blackheads, you need to do it in a professional way. Simply squeezing them with your hands is counterproductive, to say the least. So we decided to compile a list of some of the best ways to remove blackheads with relative ease and, in turn, make it a vital part of your everyday skincare routine. So without further ado, let’s look at some of the best blackhead removal tools on the web right now. You won’t regret it.

Best Blackhead Extractor Kit

Simply put, if you enjoy the process of physically popping your blackheads and comedones but no longer want to use your hands, then you should opt for the Anjou Blackhead Remover Comedone Extractor. Not only is this an incredibly inexpensive and effective way to remove blackheads, but it’s rather satisfying, too. Well, at least for some. It serves as a far more hygienic way to remove less-than-desirable imperfections on your face such as acne, blackheads, whiteheads, comedones, and regular pimples. This versatile extractor set comes with six differently sized bottlenecks, needles, and tweezers to get all types of facial flaws. All you simply have to do is apply pressure on the targeted area and it should “pop” your pimples without having to risk using your hands. It’s also far easier to control the pressure points with these tools, thanks to the anti-slip handle that helps enforce a strong grip upon removal. The whole kit comes with a convenient leather pouch so you can bring the tools with you when traveling. The pouch even contains a mirror so you’ll always be able to use the extractors on the road or on the go. A couple of words of advice, however — don’t use the extractors every day and don’t use them on blemishes that haven’t fully “ripened” yet. Other than that, pop away!

Best Face Mask for Blackheads

For those who prefer to go the face mask route — something that is effective at removing both blackheads and a plethora of other blemishes on the face — then you should go with something like the Vassoul Blackhead Remover Mask, Peel Off Blackhead Mask. This super absorbent black mask is made from a combination of water, propanediol, kaolin, polyvinyl alcohol, cross polymer, polyvinyl alcohol, rubber latex, ammonium glycolate, imidazolidinyl urea, and aroma, in order to help treat oily skin, acne, blackheads, and strawberry nose. Stubborn stain or oil spots on your face? No problem. This deep cleansing formula moisturizes the skin for fantastic results. It’s even versatile enough to treat computer radiation on the skin, improve blood circulation, and add vitality and youth to dull, uneven skin. The best part is, it’s super easy to apply. It comes with an instruction manual in the box, but really, it takes just four easy steps for a comprehensive and fast skincare treatment in 15 minutes or less.

Best Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

Are you intimidated by the idea of putting on an entire face mask just to remove a few blackheads? If your answer is “yes,” then try these Bioré Original, Deep Cleansing Pore Strips. These strips easily moisturize and cleanse your skin while unclogging your pores in under 10 minutes. You’ll be hard-pressed to find such an extensive and deep purification method that’s as convenient and fast-acting as this. After applying each strip — designed to use once a week, on average — you’ll see a noticeable decrease in blackheads, en route to smaller, unclogged pores after prolonged use. They use a patented C bond technology to bind and remove blackheads, not skin, and remove dirt, oil, and grime from your pores. They basically act as a “blackhead magnet” of sorts, and you’ll see stellar results after just a few uses — guaranteed. Or at least, we did.