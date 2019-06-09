Hilary Swank talks to us about her dark new Netflix thriller ‘I Am Mother’

Oscar-winner Hilary Swank was reading an article during a recent flight that she couldn’t put down. It got her thinking about a brave new world dominated by robotics and artificial intelligence — specifically, over the question of whether robots have rights, and of how we’ll treat them when they’re as ubiquitous as smartphones are today.

Like, if they begin to approach personhood — not a far-fetched notion at all given how much humanity that tech giants are trying to instill in digital assistants and so on — how far do we take this? Do they deserve rights, to the same degree that we enjoy? And if they do, what then? How do turn them off at night? How do you unplug something like that? Should you?

Granted, all of those are mere academic questions (for now), but Hilary and her castmates make an attempt to tackle that subject matter in I Am Mother, the sci-fi thriller that hit Netflix Friday after it debuted at Sundance this year and the streamer promptly snatched it up. The movie is the feature film debut of director Grant Sputore, and has already received generally positive reviews.

The basic plot: An overly protective robot known as “Mother” (voiced by Rose Byrne) raises a human teenager after an extinction-level event has supposedly wiped out human life outside of “mother” and daughter’s closed-off subterranean compound. Hilary Swank’s character eventually makes her way inside, throwing the teen’s whole world into question.

The teenage girl, played by Clara Rugaard, is the first of a new generation of humans to be raised by “Mother,” which is designed to repopulate the earth.

In an interview with BGR, Swank said that working with Sputore on the movie reminded her in a lot of ways of famed director Christopher Nolan. It’s always a risk to take a chance on a first-time director, but she said that Sputore has a keen understanding of everything from camera lenses and how to use a certain lens to elicit a particular emotion, in addition to how to tell a story through a camera in a way that belies his years in the business.

As far as why she wanted the role in I Am Mother, Swank thought it was an interesting take on the at times troubling interplay between humanity and technology.

“I think AI is going to become much more prevalent as we move into the future,” one the things Swank adds that she believes makes the movie so thought-provoking. “This is not going to be something that’s far off.

“As Grant says a lot, the interesting thing about AI is we don’t program them. They’re built, and then their experiences program themselves. So it’s not unlike a human being and how we experience the world. They just happen to be infinitely smarter than us and their learning curve is shorter. And their ability to move on to the next thing and learn from the mistake they just made is so great.”

One of the things Sputore insisted on is that CGI and computer-aided trickery be kept to a minimum, such that there’s actually someone inside the robot “Mother.” Someone who gives a human-like fluidity to its motions and behavior. Ninety-nine percent of the time, Sputore says, when you see the robot you’re seeing a guy in essentially a costume made by the folks at Weta Workshop.

As far as the story itself, Sputore told BGR it’s a product of something he and the movie’s writer came up with themselves. “And it’s basically a concoction of all the stuff we find most fascinating in the world right now and in the movies that we grew up watching. As much as anything, it’s a love letter to the movies we grew up watching, whether it’s Predator, Terminator, Alien, RoboCop — all those films where most of what you’re seeing on screen was actually there on the day of.”

Image Source: Netflix

Swank also finds some salience for the movie arriving at this particular moment in time, not least because of the strange current political climate. “The movie is unique, in that — in just kind of where we are in terms of ethics, morals, and values. Where we can’t have a healthy debate about much, it seems. And the idea of someone saying — enough of this. Let’s start over. It’s really frightening.

“It’s also wonderful for (your movie) to be acquired by a company like Netflix that has the ability to been by a lot of people. Ultimately, you want your story to be reached. I think one of the hard things about this business is telling a story, where you can have a brilliant story that never gets seen. Especially when you put so much into it.”