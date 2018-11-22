10 movies and shows to watch on Netflix before they’re removed in December

If you were holding out hope that we might be able to sneak through the final month of the year without Netflix taking any more major licensed content away from us, prepare to be disappointed. After leaving well enough alone through November, a bunch of deals with big studios appear to be expiring in December.

Perhaps the biggest blow of all is Moana, which is one of two Disney movies shuffling off this mortal coil (likely in favor of the Disney streaming service primed to launch in 2019). The other is Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, which is the first (and best) entry in the Pirates franchise. Other notable departures includes Groundhog Day, Spotlight, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, and all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy.

Here are the ten best movies that Netflix is dumping next month, and the date on which they will be dumped. If you don’t watch them before then, you might never get to see them on Netflix at all:

Once you’ve had your fill of content that will be disappearing from Netflix next month, you can check out the full list of movies, shows and specials being added to Netflix in December to take their place.