Netflix boasts more than 25% of the top 250 TV shows of all-time

Though Netflix’s early success can obviously be traced back to the company sending out DVDs of movies to customers in the mail, the company in recent years has done something of a 180. In a relatively short amount of time, Netflix has transformed itself into a streaming powerhouse filled to the brim with a wide array of original content. These days, people are more likely to think of Netflix as a place to watch original TV shows like Stranger Things than as a place to enjoy hit movies.

Indeed, with Netflix spending boatloads of cash on developing original content, it’s no secret that the selection of quality movies on Netflix has gone down considerably as the company has let a number of big-time licensing deals with movie studios lapse. What may be surprising, though, is that the selection of quality TV shows on Netflix is nearly twice as big as its selection of movies.

Last we heard, Netflix currently houses 35 movies which appear on IMDB’s list of the top 250 movies of all-time. With respect to TV shows, however, Streaming Observer recently revealed that Netflix currently houses 69 titles which appear on IMDB’s list of the top 250 shows of all-time. Incidentally, a few such titles are Netflix originals, with House of Cards being one such prominent example.

What’s more, the report relays that Netflix boasts 23 of the top 50 highest rated TV shows on IMDB. As anyone who has perused Netflix’s TV offerings, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. From Breaking Bad to The Office, the selection of quality TV shows on Netflix is impossible to ignore.

The full list of the top TV shows on Netflix that appear on IMDB’s top 250 list can be seen below.

Planet Earth II (2016) Planet Earth (2006) Breaking Bad (2008) Life (2009) Sherlock (2010) The Twilight Zone (1959) The Vietnam War (2017) The Civil War (1990) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009) Death Note (2006) The Blue Planet (2001) Frozen Planet (2011) One Punch Man (2015) Black Mirror (2011) Monty Python’s Flying Circus (1969) Africa (2013) Stranger Things (2016) Friends (1994) Arrested Development (2003) The Haunting of Hill House (2018) House of Cards (2013) Twin Peaks (1990) Narcos (2015) Sacred Games (2018) Fawlty Towers (1975) Peaky Blinders (2013) Attack on Titan (2013) The West Wing (1999) The Crown (2016) Better Call Saul (2015) Dexter (2006) Making a Murderer (2015) North & South (2004) Daredevil (2015) Shameless (2011) Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987) Parks and Recreation (2009) Fullmetal Alchemist (2003) The Punisher (2017) Gomorrah (2014) Mad Men (2007) Dark (2017) Leyla and Mecnun (2011) Friday Night Lights (2006) Mystery Science Theater 3000 (1988) Chef’s Table (2015) Money Heist (2017) The Untold History of the United States (2012) Mindhunter (2017) Yeh Meri Family (2018) The IT Crowd (2006) Impractical Jokers (2011) The Office (2001) House of Cards (1990) Luther (2010) Ash vs Evil Dead (2015) Sons of Anarchy (2008) Wentworth (2013) Spartacus (2010) Happy Valley (2014) American Crime Story (2016) BoJack Horseman (2014) Behzat C (2010) Supernatural (2005) Broadchurch (2013) The Inbetweeners (2008) Person of Interest (2011) Rectify (2013) Star Trek (1966