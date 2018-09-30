Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Sep. 30)

The first week of a new month means that dozens of new titles are about to land on Netflix. Typically, the first day of a month is packed with licensed content — blockbuster movies from third-party studios. On October 1st, some of the highlights include Blazing Saddles, Billy Madison, and Once Upon a Time in America.
But we’ll also get our first sprinkling of Netflix originals as well, such as Joe Rogan’s new standup special, the seventh season of MeatEater, and season two of Big Mouth. Of course, a new month also means a bunch of departures, so if you’re reading this on Sunday, you don’t have much time left to watch what’s leaving October 1st.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of September 30th, 2018:
Arrivals
Sunday, September 30th
- Big Miracle
Monday, October 1st
- Angel Eyes
- Anger Management
- Billy Madison
- Black Dynamite
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blazing Saddles
- Empire Records
- Gotham: Season 4
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
- Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
- Must Love Dogs
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
- Mystic River
- New York Minute
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Pay It Forward
- Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumble in the Bronx
- She’s Out of My League
- Sommersby
- The Dead Pool
- The Devil’s Advocate
- The Green Mile
- The Lake House
- The NeverEnding Story
- The Shining
- V for Vendetta
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Tuesday, October 2nd
- Joe Rogan: Strange Times— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MeatEater: Season 7— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
- Monty Python’s Life of Brian
Wednesday, October 3rd
- Truth or Dare (2017)
Thursday, October 4th
- Creeped Out— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Haunting of Molly Hartley
- Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
Friday, October 5th
- Big Mouth: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dancing Queen— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Élite— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Empire Games— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Little Things: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Malevolent— NETFLIX FILM
- Private Life— NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters Save Halloween— NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Rise of Phoenixes— NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Streaming Every Friday)
- YG Future Strategy Office— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saturday, October 6th
- Little Things: Season 1
Departures
Monday, October 1st
- 21
- Adventureland
- Akira
- Bad Boys
- Boogie Nights
- Cinderella Man
- Curse of Chucky
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
- Full Metal Jacket
- Guess Who
- Inside Man
- Let Me In
- Life Is Beautiful
- Menace II Society
- Red Dragon
- Scream 2
- Sin City
- Stealth
- The Adventures of Tintin
- The Clan
- The Family Man
- The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
- The Lost Boys
- The Rugrats Movie
- Trading Places
- White Collar: Seasons 1-6
Tuesday, October 2nd
- The Human Centipede: First Sequence
Saturday, October 6th
- The BFG
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, you can always check the complete list of arriving content and departing content.