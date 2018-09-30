Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Sep. 30)

The first week of a new month means that dozens of new titles are about to land on Netflix. Typically, the first day of a month is packed with licensed content — blockbuster movies from third-party studios. On October 1st, some of the highlights include Blazing Saddles, Billy Madison, and Once Upon a Time in America.

But we’ll also get our first sprinkling of Netflix originals as well, such as Joe Rogan’s new standup special, the seventh season of MeatEater, and season two of Big Mouth. Of course, a new month also means a bunch of departures, so if you’re reading this on Sunday, you don’t have much time left to watch what’s leaving October 1st.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of September 30th, 2018:

Arrivals

Sunday, September 30th

Big Miracle

Monday, October 1st

Angel Eyes

Anger Management

Billy Madison



Black Dynamite



Blade



Blade II



Blazing Saddles



Empire Records



Gotham: Season 4



Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain



Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny



Must Love Dogs



My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship



Mystic River



New York Minute

Once Upon a Time in America



Pay It Forward



Pee-wee’s Big Adventure



Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves



Rumble in the Bronx



She’s Out of My League



Sommersby



The Dead Pool



The Devil’s Advocate



The Green Mile



The Lake House



The NeverEnding Story



The Shining



V for Vendetta



Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Tuesday, October 2nd

Joe Rogan: Strange Times — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Monty Python: The Meaning of Live



Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Wednesday, October 3rd

Truth or Dare (2017)

Thursday, October 4th

Creeped Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



The Haunting of Molly Hartley



Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Friday, October 5th

Saturday, October 6th

Little Things: Season 1

Departures

Monday, October 1st

21



Adventureland



Akira



Bad Boys



Boogie Nights



Cinderella Man



Curse of Chucky



Eyes Wide Shut



Freaks and Geeks: Season 1



Full Metal Jacket



Guess Who



Inside Man



Let Me In



Life Is Beautiful



Menace II Society



Red Dragon



Scream 2



Sin City



Stealth



The Adventures of Tintin



The Clan



The Family Man



The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence



The Lost Boys



The Rugrats Movie



Trading Places



White Collar: Seasons 1-6

Tuesday, October 2nd

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

Saturday, October 6th

The BFG

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, you can always check the complete list of arriving content and departing content.