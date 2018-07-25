Netflix doubles down on customization with revamped profile icons

Up to this point, Netflix has done an admirable job of eluding the draw of adding social features to its platform. You can have friends on Facebook, LinkedIn, Venmo, and virtually every other online service under the sun, but Netflix is not a social network, and we’re hoping it stays that way. But while a friends list might not be coming to the streaming service any time soon, Netflix is sprucing up a feature that would fit right in on Facebook.

On Wednesday, Cathy Conk, Netflix director of product innovation, announced that profile icons are being upgraded. If you share an account with multiple users, you’ve likely chosen from one of several uninspired icons to differentiate yourself from everyone else. In the coming weeks, the selection is going to grow considerably.

“Today we are announcing an evolution of profiles,” Conk explained. “The profile icons you’ve used for the last five years are getting a fun makeover. We’re also introducing a bunch of new icons — including some of the most beloved characters from Netflix shows and movies. Get excited, things are about to get a lot more personal.”

In addition to revamping the classic smiley faces, Netflix is also giving users the option to choose from a variety of original Netflix series characters, such as Steve from Stranger Things or Crazy Eyes from Orange is the New Black. Conk also used the opportunity to remind all Netflix subscribers that every account can support up to five profiles. Every profile has its own set of recommendations as well, so keep that in mind as you binge.

The new profile icons will roll out in the coming weeks on mobile devices and TV sets, as well as Netflix.com.