Acer Chromebook 11 adds USB-C, but doesn’t fix the screen

The Acer Chromebook 11 has been one of the best cheap, low-power Chromebooks you can buy for kids or students for a long time. At CES 2018, Acer is releasing two new versions of the laptop, the Chromebook 11 C311-8H and C311-8HT, a non-touch and touch version respectively.

The biggest change is the addition of two USB-C ports, which will allow it to use USB-C displays, be charged with a standardized USB-C charger, and also quick-charge the latest Android phones.

That’s all welcome news, but the disappointment is that Acer hasn’t done anything to the display. The panel still has a resolution of 1366×768 — that’s lower than standard HD, and fewer pixels than are probably found in your five-inch smartphone — and it’s a major setback for an otherwise excellent-looking laptop.

Under the hood, the Chromebook 11 C311 has had a small spec bump to use Intel’s newer Celeron processors, as well as 2GB or 4GB of RAM — still no option for 8GB — and 10 hours of battery life.

Prices will start at $249 for the 2GB non-touch model when it goes on sale in March.